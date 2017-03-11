Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might have a concern about the welfare of others today. In fact, if you can do fundraising or convince others to help you to be generous to someone in need, you will do this. In your personal life, if you have to divide something with someone, be fair but don’t give away the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends are smooth today despite the fact that the Full Moon today is in your sign! (Go figure.) The key to handling a Full Moon is to be patient with partners and close friends — the people who are closest to you. It’s not that big of a deal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Someone might seek out your advice or counsel at work today. Certainly, a lot of people feel tension rising within them and around them because of today’s Full Moon. Be sincere. Be helpful. Be sympathetic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a curious day. It is the Full Moon, which you generally feel because the Moon is your ruler. However, it’s also a creative, fun-loving day in many ways for your sign. Enjoy lighthearted activities with children. Enjoy socializing with others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you you might feel concerned about a family member. Perhaps you want to do something to make them feel better or relieve their anxiety about something. The bottom line is you feel sympathetic. (Leo parents always do.) You have the wisdom to be the support they need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is an imaginative, creative day for you. You might spend time daydreaming or being caught up in wishful “what if ” fantasies. It’s a busy day and you might enjoy your involvement with younger people. (You might also advise them.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You adore beautiful things but today you might be tempted to spend too much money on luxurious, elegant items. However, some of you might have some imaginative, far-out ideas about how to raise money or boost your income. Yes! Write them down to consider them later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Despite the tension of the Full Moon that happens to be the only Full Moon all year opposite your sign, you feel surprisingly mellow. You find it easy to be sympathetic and empathetic, which is why you can handle this Full Moon with grace. (Or her brother Matthew.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel genuine sympathy for someone today, especially someone who is less fortunate than you. This is why you will do what you can to help them, even if it means putting their needs and wants before yours. Naturally, practicing kindness brings its own rewards.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might idealize a friend or someone in a group today, which is easy to do. However, it often means that you cannot see that person realistically. (It’s a great fallacy in the world how we imagine other people’s happiness.) Nevertheless, enjoy warm friendships today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Parents and bosses view you in positive terms today. Perhaps you will have gentle discussions with them, despite the pressures of this particular Full Moon. Because you’re prepared to listen and be cooperative, you will handle this day very well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel or a chance to do something different and explore new ideas and places will appeal to you today; in part, this is because you have a strong need to escape routine. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places like art galleries or museums.