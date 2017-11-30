Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time today. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Financial plans are sensible today. You might draw up a budget. If shopping, you will choose long-lasting items that are practical. However, take note of the restrictions of the Moon Alert and avoid shopping then. Definitely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a strong day for research. You are motivated to seek out what you want to find, especially regarding shared property, debt or inheritances. Be aware of the Moon Alert to avoid important decisions during that window of time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Someone older, wiser or more experienced might have good advice for you earlier in the day. (It never hurts to listen because valuable advice is rare, indeed.) It’s up to you if you choose to follow it or not. Your choice — what’s to lose?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good day to think about your life direction. You might want to talk to someone more experienced to get their point of view. During the Moon Alert, you might have creative ideas. However, wait until the Moon Alert is over to formalize your decisions. Always choose a goal that is doable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans appeal today. This is also a good day to explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and anything to do with higher education. Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert and avoid important decisions during that time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You begin this day in a practical frame of mind with respect to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and such. You can get a lot done! During the Moon Alert, you might also see creative alternatives that interest you; however, wait until it is over to commit to anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re willing to work with others and come up with practical solutions to problems or future plans. Ideally, this will occur in the morning; however, you might also brainstorm ideas later in the day. If so, wait until the Moon Alert is over to decide anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are productive and down to business this morning before the Moon Alert begins. During the Moon Alert, things will be loosey-goosey. And afterward, you will simply want to play and flirt a little! Therefore, get as much done in the morning as possible. Enjoy your day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a creative day in many ways. Initially, it’s a creative day in practical ways. As the day wears on, and the Moon Alert takes place, you will be full of creative ideas that are either doable or just crazy. After the Moon Alert is over, you will know what to do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A discussion with an older family member might be beneficial early this morning. You will want to address practical issues and get better organized at home. Later in the day, things will be a bit loosey-goosey during the Moon Alert. Oh well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are willing to tackle obligations and duties this morning because you are focused, energetic and in a practical frame of mind. However, once the Moon Alert begins, your focus will begin to waver. Nevertheless, you might still dream up creative, genius-like ideas!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Trust your practical ideas regarding money, cash flow and earnings early this morning. However, once the Moon Alert kicks in, beware committing to anything or shopping for anything other than food or gas. Afterward, you can trust your ideas once again!