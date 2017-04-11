Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon is still in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Money issues might be important today. If not money directly, it might be concerns about your wealth or something that you own. Or at a deeper level, it might be that you want to understand your values. What really matters in life?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It is still the Full Moon in your sign today, which triggers tension with partners and close friends. As you know, there is only one Full Moon in your sign all year; however, this particular Full Moon has been gentle. You have been more mindful, which helps.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have been busy partying and working, but there’s only so much “busy” anyone can do. This is why you need to take a breather today. Keep a low profile. Rest or putter behind the scenes. Just pamper yourself and do what you want to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) An interaction with a female friend could be important today. This discussion might make you think about changing your future goals. You want to enjoy yourself either on vacation or by socializing. Sports events and playful times with children are good choices.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because your focus is on home and family, you have been more reclusive. Nevertheless, today, the Moon is at the top of your chart, and this makes people think of you and talk about you. Perhaps you really can be in two places at once?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do something different today! Shake things up a little. Break free of your routine. Obviously, if you can travel or take a short trip that would be ideal. But if you can’t do that, then go someplace you’ve never been before, whether it’s a restaurant, a store, a park — someplace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You have had money and finances on your mind lately, and today is a good day to tidy up loose ends regarding shared property, taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances. Insurance is something we often ignore until it’s too late.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a strong time for you because the Sun, Mercury and Jupiter are all in your sign. Nevertheless, today the Moon is still opposite your sign and it is still a Full Moon. This means you have to cooperate, accommodate and maybe even compromise when dealing with others. No biggie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The current Full Moon makes you more health-conscious. It also challenges you and at the same time, inspires you to be more organized in a practical way. The secret is to start little. Just do little improvements. Little by little — and keep doing them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s Saturday and you are in a playful, fun-loving mood! However, you might want to do some future planning about vacations or make social plans. Because your ambition is aroused, you’re working hard now, but you also need time off for good behavior.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a lovely, playful day! Admittedly, the Full Moon is still in play and this Full Moon can be challenging for you. Nevertheless, you can sail through today enjoying social diversions, playful activities with children, sports events and flirtations!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a busy day full of errands and short trips. It’s also a day where you feel the need to communicate to others. You have something to say. You want to enlighten someone about something. Make a point to get out and talk to others because this will make you feel good.