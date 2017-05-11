Moon Alert After 5 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to learn something or take up a new study of any kind because you are mentally energetic and alert! Quite likely, you will follow your curious instincts in a number of ways. A short trip will please you. You will also like meeting new and interesting people today. (No bores.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Even though it’s Sunday, today is a good day to dig into financial matters because you feel energetic and interested in money, cash flow and your finances in general. You might also come up with a new, moneymaking idea! Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have lots of energy and bounce to your step today! This is why you are full of clever ideas about how to make home improvements or improve your wealth and assets. You will enjoy talking to others because the Moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars! Go get ’em Tiger!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you want to keep a low profile and just do your thing. Nevertheless, you will be productive! You might focus on research. You might choose to work on your own private project. The key element is this: You have energy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today, especially female acquaintances. You might have ideas about how to improve things in the group or you might make positive suggestions for a charitable organization. You will do well in any kind of group competition!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are ambitious today! But not only that, others will notice your ambitious energy and respect you for your efforts and your ideas. Expect to make a favorable impression on bosses, parents and VIPs with your resourcefulness and your initiative. (I’m impressed.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Travel anywhere will delight you today because you want to do something that expands your horizons. You want to experience more out of life! If you cannot travel, you will also enjoy learning something new. Get out and explore your world!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Any discussions about shared property, inheritances or insurance will probably end in your favor today because you will defend your best interests. Don’t get me wrong; you will be fair. But you’re not going to roll over and play dead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will encounter someone who is energetic and feisty today. Quite likely, a female. Enjoy discussions with others. You might even find yourself in a competition with someone whether in a group or on a one-to-one basis.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day to think about how you can improve your health. You might want to do this through exercise, through a better diet — or both. Time to juice with protein powder? Many Capricorns like to walk, which apparently is a wonderful exercise. (To me, outdoors is where the car is.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a lovely, playful day! Get together with friends to party and socialize. You might want to catch a matinee or do something different. Perhaps even a drive? The main thing is you want to have fun and share this fun with others. Great date day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is the perfect day to hunker down at home and relax in the pleasant surroundings of familiar territory. You might want to hide or sleep in. However, you will want to make improvements to your home, which means you might end up shoving furniture around.