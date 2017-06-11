Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 6, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You start this week eager, curious and ready for action! Conversations with siblings, neighbors and relatives will take place today because you want to enlighten others about something. Perhaps someone annoys you and you want to share that? Misery loves company.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) “Money Is on My Mind This Monday.” (That’s not a song; it’s a financial alliteration.) And yes, money is on your mind today more than usual. I say this because money is frequently on your mind, since you are the financial wizard of the zodiac! Count your cash.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can heighten your emotions toward everything and everyone. However, this also brings you a little bit of extra good luck. Extra good luck is a good thing! Therefore, ask the universe for a favor. What have you got to lose?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Start this week off low-key. Work alone or behind the scenes because you’re just not ready to gear up to everything today. (If anything, play, pleasure and relaxation are tops on your list.) Increased chaos and activity on the home front requires patience with others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your primary focus right now is on home, family and redecorating your digs. Nevertheless, your style of communicating with others is vigorous and direct! Today a conversation with a female friend might be important — especially if you’re discussing future goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This will be a fast-paced week for you with short trips and conversations with everyone. Today people notice you. In fact, details about your personal life might be public for some reason. Fortunately, relations with others are smooth and supportive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You have lots of energy because fiery Mars is in your sign. Today in particular, you want to travel or do anything that broadens your experience of life. You want to learn something new and talk to people from different backgrounds. Live it up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) As you begin this week, remember that you are empowered now with the Sun, Jupiter and fair Venus in your sign. Things will come your way easily. Furthermore, you will be charming and diplomatic in all your dealings with everyone. Today you might be focused on shared property and shared values.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This requires a bit of compromise and accommodation. Just go with the flow and don’t be demanding, which is not really your style anyway.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is going to be a popular week for you! Of course, you will get a lot done because Mars is high in your chart, igniting your ambition. Today you want to line your ducks up in a row so that you feel better organized and ready to move forward with efficiency. “To infinity and beyond!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You look good to bosses, parents and VIPs at this time, which is why you can go after whatever you want to achieve this week. People not only admire you, they find you charming. Today you are in a playful, prankish mood, and everyone loves you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Grab every opportunity to travel or do anything that expands your experience of life because you’re eager to learn more and do anything to explore more of the world. Today you might want to cocoon at home so that you start your week more gently.