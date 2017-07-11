Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 7, 2017

Moon Alert After 5 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day for family discussions or a discussion with a female family member, especially about shared property, jointly held resources and inheritances. In some way, the wealth of others can benefit you or your family today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day for business discussions, especially with partners and close friends. It’s also a good day to make travel plans for the future. Whatever transpires, you are hopeful, upbeat and willing to include others in your plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Business and commerce are favored today, which is why you might boost your earnings or see ways to make money now or in the future. Work-related travel is also likely, or perhaps you will be dealing with foreign interests today. It’s important to include others in what you do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which increases your feelings of optimism for your future. This is a good thing. In fact, I hope you are planning a vacation in the next 18 months because that would be totally appropriate for you. Yeah!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the Moon is hiding in your chart, which means you likewise will want to take a backseat or play things low-key. In fact, if you can cocoon at home, you will enjoy this because you want a chance to relax among familiar surroundings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re busy and eager to talk to others, especially a female friend. This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because their feedback could be helpful to you. People want to talk to you because of your positive, optimistic attitude. (Happy people attract others to them.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you are in the spotlight for your wealth or how you are spending your money — or how you are earning your money. Someone is probably discussing your ability to handle your money and your assets. (We know that you appreciate beautiful surroundings.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do something different today because you are eager for a change of scenery and some stimulation. Ideally, if you can travel, by all means do so. Or maybe you can shake up your routine even if you stay in your own sandbox?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances and such are your focus today, because anything to do with shared property and shared values are our priority. These discussions will come out in your favor, which is why today is a good day to tackle them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to compromise and be accommodating with others. Yes, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with them. Really, this is no big deal; however, it’s good to know.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a great day to get better organized. You want to be efficient, effective and get the most bang for your buck with regards to your efforts. Travel plans might be in the picture, especially work-related travel. You might also deal with people from another culture — especially a boss.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s Tuesday and you want to play! In part, this is because you are restless for adventure. You want a change of scenery! You want some stimulation and thrills. Meanwhile, romance and love affairs are a pleasant focus right now, in part because your sex drive is amped!