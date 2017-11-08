Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 8, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient with family members today because events will very likely upset your home routine. Power struggles might take place because of something unexpected. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Keep your cool!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Do be careful today because this is a potentially accident-prone day, both verbally and physically. You might be tempted to get in an argument with someone because you want to convince them that you are right. Lighten up. Save your energy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A dispute about shared property or money or how to divide something might arise today. Very likely, this will catch you off guard. But hey, you need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Steer clear of these difficulties if you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This could be a challenging day because the Moon is in your sign, opposite Pluto and at odds with Uranus. This could trigger feelings of jealousy between you and someone else. It can intensify feelings and yet, at the same time, stifle your ability to express them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Something going on behind the scenes might alarm you today. Or perhaps it just makes you feel vaguely uncomfortable. This is a classic day for secrets to be revealed. Hopefully, they won’t be about you. (You might have to resort to being Queen of Denial.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be diplomatic and accommodating with friends and people in groups today, especially a female. It will not benefit you to have an intense dispute with someone, although this might happen. Don’t let this ruin your day. Keep the high road when talking to others. If things get intense, do not engage.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with parents, bosses and authority figures are a bit dicey today. For one thing, a power struggle might take place. In addition, a friend or partner might throw you a curveball. Therefore, tread carefully. Wait to see what’s happening before you make your move. Better to do nothing than to regret something later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans might be interrupted today or delayed. Meanwhile, discussions about politics, religion or race might put you at loggerheads with someone. People will be intense and ready to defend their position. Be wise and avoid these controversial topics, especially if people are rigid in their point of view.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Disputes about shared property, shared values, inheritances, insurance or anything to do with your partner’s wealth might arise today. These might be brief but they could be nasty. You don’t need this! Wait until another day to discuss these matters.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Things might be unsettling with partners and close friends today, possibly because one party wants to make over or improve the other one. Nobody likes so-called constructive criticism. Stay away from this. Focus instead on good relations with friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Equipment and machinery might break down at work today. (“Not again!”) You might also encounter difficulties when dealing with others, especially if you try to introduce improvements or reforms on the job. Do not encourage opposition to you. Just keep a low profile. Easy does it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Parents must be patient with their kids today. And they must also be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, romantic partners might be jealous of each other or obsessed about secrets. Oops. Focus on what is positive — not what you’re afraid of.