Moon Alert After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You want the bottom line of matters related to shared property and anything that is jointly owned. This could relate to discussions about an inheritance. You want things defined and made clear to everyone involved so everyone knows where they stand. (Good idea.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) An intense discussion with a partner today might focus on how to improve the relationship itself. Don’t try to improve the other person. And don’t let anyone do this to you. A relationship is a combination of two people, and they both have to be open to change (unless one runs away to join a circus).

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re willing to work hard today to make some improvements to your work and your health. You have that feeling that you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things and start over by building from the ground up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You want to know the best way to deal with kids today so that you can benefit them or teach them something important. Likewise, you want to know the best way to handle a romantic relationship so that you both can grow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the perfect day to clean your home and make sure everything is running, especially anything to do with plumbing, laundry, bathrooms and areas related to garbage and recycling. Just do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be convincing in all your discussions with others, which makes this a powerful day for those in sales and marketing. It’s equally powerful for those who write, teach and act because your words are persuasive!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might see new ways of making money today or a better way of earning money the way you already do. Or you might put a new spin on something regarding how you handle your money or how you take care of your possessions. Whatever occurs to you will be a good idea.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your appearance. The impression you make on your world is important because it paves the way for all your dealings. It can make others more receptive or resistant to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your ability to dig deep for the truth today is top-notch. You intend to burrow down in order to find what you’re looking for. And you will be relentless! Of course, you are the truth seeker of the zodiac, so when you decide to seek out something, there are no holds barred.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you might have to confront the power of a group or association that you deal with on a regular basis. What you want is to be able to realign your own goals with the goals of a group. Or perhaps you want to realign the goals of the group with your goals? Good luck!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You want to make improvements in your immediate environment today. In your desire to do this, you might need the approval or endorsement of someone else — perhaps a boss or some kind of authority. Fortunately, you can get this today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be so excited about your belief about something that you want to convince others to agree with you, or at least, see your point of view. This could apply to politics, religion, metaphysics, philosophy or any idea that you hold dear to your heart.