Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 12, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 10:45 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a mixed bag. A few surprises may take place, especially late in the day at home; nevertheless, a discussion with a partner or close friend will be of practical value today. Someone older might have advice. You might also make solid future travel plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Allow extra time for your day to deal with unexpected events, especially late in the day, plus a few frazzled situations. Nevertheless, this is a productive day at work, especially in practical terms. Everyday activities might be challenging, but you will get a lot done.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keep an eye on your money, your cash flow and your possessions today because things are a bit loosey-goosey and challenging in these areas. However, you might make solid vacation plans. You might also train well for sports. Discussions with children will be practical and productive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) In some ways, you will encounter frustrations and even surprises today dealing with others. Nevertheless, someone older or in a position of authority in the family might help you solidify things at home. You can secure things for now and in the future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Despite mild interferences that will occur today, you are in a steady, practical frame of mind, Because of this, you can do work that requires focus and mental endurance. This is a good day to sit down with others and make long-range plans for the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A female friend might create interruptions or sideline you today; however, your focus will be on financial matters and perhaps shopping. Likewise, this is a good day to do financial planning for the future, especially with an older family member or perhaps a parent.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Saturn to promote your ability to give serious thought to practical matters. You can organize yourself and your environment. Yes, you will encounter interruptions but you will persevere.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a fabulous day to do research of any kind because you will be productive! You will be like a dog with a bone. Your mind will be focused because you have the energy to persevere to find what you seek. “Answer me these questions three.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A friend who is older or perhaps someone who is senior in an organization will help you today because they have practical suggestions that you will welcome hearing. This might also be a good day to share your dreams for the future with someone to get their input.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your interaction with a boss or a parent will be productive and meaningful today because you will address practical problems in a logical way, despite having to deal with interruptions and minor obstacles. This simply proves there’s no free lunch.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Despite interruptions today and this evening, you will nevertheless find this a good day to make travel plans as well as a good day to study. You might also learn a lot from an older guru figure or someone wiser and more experienced in a field or discipline that interests you. “Patience, young Grasshopper.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will get practical results during discussions about how to settle disputes regarding inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance and shared property. You are patient and your mind is focused. Do not let other interferences distract you from your mission. Keep on track.