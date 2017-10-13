Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) TGIF! Who cares if this is Friday the 13th? It’s a fabulous day to party, schmooze with others and enjoy sports events and playful times with kids! Yay! Take time from your busy day to party and socialize. Flirtations will flourish!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day, especially if you’re relaxing. You might also want to entertain at home. Invite the gang over! Whatever you do, you will do in a “big” way because you feel upbeat and generous to others. If discussing real estate, be practical.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a happy, upbeat day for you! You’re in a warm, generous frame of mind and you will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter in a way that makes you extravagant and generous to everyone. Your words might make you money!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Business and commerce are in a solid position today. Look for ways to boost your earnings or make a profit. There is a slight chance you might go overboard, so if you suspect you’re doing this, catch yourself. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You would rather party today instead of doing work, which is why you feel laid-back. However, this is an excellent day to socialize! Enjoy schmoozing with friends. One thing to be careful about is how you spend your money. Don’t go overboard. (You know who you are.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Although you feel confident and optimistic today, do be aware that your financial judgment might be off. (Whaat?) You might see things as better than they actually are. Think twice if shopping. Save your receipts. Don’t give away the farm. (You have been warned.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a warm and friendly day, which is why you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups. A conversation with a female acquaintance in particular might be important to you. Share your future goals with this person because their feedback might help you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Personal details about your private life seem to be public today. You might not be too thrilled about this because, essentially, you are a private person. You generally take pains to guard your privacy. (“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”) Just cope.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to make travel plans — one of your fave activities! You will also enjoy socializing with people from other countries and different cultures. Interesting discussions about philosophy, religion, politics, astrology and metaphysics will intrigue you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Bosses are impressed with you right now. This perhaps is why you are focused on shared property, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with others today. However, be circumspect and prudent. Think twice before you decide to act. (You hate to waste your money.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have to go more than halfway when with others because today the Moon is in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite from your sign. That’s just how it works. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, then others will bow to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although you are focused on work today, it will be tough to get a lot done because you would rather play! Yeah, life is tough. (And it’s especially tough being nostalgic with a bad memory.) Don’t be hard on yourself today. Just get something done.