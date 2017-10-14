Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 14, 2017

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today fair Venus moves opposite your sign, which means that for the next three weeks, you will be charming, diplomatic and socially smooth with everyone. In particular, relations with partners and close friends will be enriched. Now that’s some good news.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For the next three weeks, you will find that relations with co-workers will improve. You might also want to make your workplace look and feel more attractive. In fact, while you’re at it, you will want to do something to pump your health! (“I want it all!”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today Venus moves into your fellow Air Sign, which promotes fun, social connections for you. In the next three weeks, flirtations, vacations, sports events and all kinds of social diversions will delight. “I’m too busy to write in my diary!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The next three weeks are an excellent time to entertain at home. You will love to redecorate or make your home more attractive. (Hence the motivation to invite someone over to admire what you have done.) Real estate might be profitable in this window of time as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will charm everyone in the next three weeks because Venus has moved into your House of Communications. (How sweet it is!) This bodes well for those who market, sell, teach and act, and obviously those who write because you can make money from your words!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For the next three weeks, Venus will travel through one of your Money Houses, which encourages you to think of ways to boost your earnings. But it will also encourage you to spend your money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Ka-ching!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your ruler is the planet Venus. Today it moves into your sign to stay for three weeks. This is excellent! It increases your desire to relate to others and fills you with warmth and good feelings for everyone. (“More whiskey and fresh horses for my men!”)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) In the next three weeks, you will be inclined to seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings. Your privacy will matter. Of course, so will comfort and good food because you’re not going to do a monastic retreat. You just want to get the feel of things before your birthday arrives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will be more social in the next three weeks because Venus is changing signs today. You will find yourself more involved with creative, artistic people — and you will love it. You love to seek ways to push the sides of the envelope so that you can get more out of life!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will make a fabulous impression on parents, bosses and VIPs in the next three weeks as Venus crosses the top of your chart. In fact, some of you will make such a great impression, you might strike up a romance with a boss. Oops.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel for pleasure beckons in the next three weeks. If you can’t travel far, then be a tourist in your own backyard because you are eager to learn more about life in the world around you. Romance with someone different might begin.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The next three weeks are an excellent time to ask for a loan or mortgage because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of partners and financial institutions. In another vein, romance will be affectionate plus hot and sexy! Oh yes!