Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 16, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to work with others on a practical project because you will get a lot done. People are focused on achieving something worthwhile. Someone older or more experienced might give you helpful input. Awriight!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will be productive at work today because you’re in a practical frame of mind and ready to apply yourself to any task at hand. You will work carefully and slowly and not overlook details. You have a quiet, take-charge approach to things that inspires the respect of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your involvement with children today will be practical and educational. Those of you who are involved in sports will make great headway in honing your techniques. Likewise, those in the arts can also make headway by practicing to get better. One step at a time leads to excellence!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) An older family member or someone in a position of authority might have wise advice for you today. Whatever the case, you are determined to solidify your home base or your family by doing something that makes everyone and everything seem secure and reliable. Good idea!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is an excellent day for mental work because your mind is sharp, clear and patient enough to pay attention to detail. You are focused and energetic enough to keep slogging until the job is done. Obviously, you will get results today!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Business and commerce are favored today because practical options are available to you. Whatever you choose to do will likely be doable. You’re not going to go out on a limb. Au contraire — you will be cautious and careful to guarantee the results you want. (Commendable!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the perfect day to get things done. You’re in an orderly state of mind and you have the self-discipline that is needed. You will work carefully and leave no loose ends. This way, you get great results. If someone older has advice for you. listen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to work behind the scenes and do research or any kind of secret investigation. For starters, you have the right mindset to do this kind of thing today because you are patient, careful and willing to work hard for results. You also will not overlook details.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Someone older or more experienced might have sage advice for you today. This is definitely a good day to listen to what others have to say because, hey, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will make an excellent impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today because they see you as conscientious, reliable and dependable. You appear to be someone who is well prepared, who has done their homework. (If this isn’t true, don’t open your mouth. Say nothing and nod.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ll find it easy to study today because you have the focus necessary to concentrate. You also have the energy and endurance to stay with the task until it is done. An older teacher or guru-like figure might have wise advice for you. (Advice often helps.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’ve got what it takes to tackle red-tape issues regarding inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance and anything to do with shared property. Someone older might be helpful. Get as much done as possible because you will work with care and precision.