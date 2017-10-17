Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 17, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping and major decisions from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next three weeks, you will be successful doing any kind of research involving taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances and insurance. You might also have an interest in discovering deep, psychological truths about yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Mercury will sit right across from your sign for the next three weeks, which gives you a chance to clarify and explain issues to partners and close friends. This is an excellent window of time to discuss any difficulties that are coming up in the relationship. Yada, yada, yada.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) In the next three weeks, your focus will be on two areas: work and health. For starters, this will be an excellent time to do any kind of mental work because you will be clear, focused and attentive to details. You might also be more concerned with your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will be in a mentally playful frame of mind in the next few weeks! You will enjoy jokes and pranks. You might also want to play mental games or take pleasure in reading, writing and using your mind for amusement. Communications with kids will be easier.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Family discussions will be significant in the next few weeks. They might focus on big plans that you have to make repairs and improvements at home. Some of you might want to withdraw more, perhaps because you need to work at home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be fast-moving and fast-thinking in the next three weeks, which makes this a marvelous time to pursue any kind of intellectual activity. (“I’m so brainy!”) It’s also a great time to talk to others, especially siblings. Just accept this faster, accelerated pace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will be more concerned with money, earnings, wealth, assets and commercial affairs in the next few weeks. You will give a lot of thought to your values and how you can get the best use out of your possessions. This is definitely worth your consideration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because Mercury is in your sign for the next three weeks, you will have a strong urge to travel and express your ideas to others. “Now hear this!” You want to share your point of view with anyone who will listen! Blah blah blah.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your research skills will be excellent in the next three weeks because you will want to seek solutions and answers to mysteries. You might even want to work by yourself to study and pursue a particular discipline.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ll be thinking more about your goals and your expectations in life in the next three weeks, especially if they conflict with the standards of a group to which you belong. You will want to talk to others, especially younger people, to get their take on things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have a great chance to make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs in the next three weeks. You might choose to study something that is work-related because you want to feel that you’re in the loop and current in whatever is going on.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The next three weeks are the perfect time to go back to school or learn anything because it will be easy for you to do this! Your mind is actually hungry to learn and grasp new ideas. You might explore subjects related to foreign countries, the law, philosophy and higher knowledge.