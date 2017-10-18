Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day for discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or insurance because you will come out smelling like a rose. Or maybe you’ll smell like a $1,000 bill? (I wouldn’t know; I have never sniffed one.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Talks with partners and close friends will go well today because all parties feel generous and upbeat. Each side will want to make a large gesture to show how “big” they are — and of course, this is a positive beginning. Let the discussions begin!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an upbeat, happy day at work! Lucky Jupiter is lined up with your ruler Mercury, which really boosts your spirits! Work-related travel is likely. Discussions with co-workers and groups will be positive and will get the ball rolling.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You feel sociable today! You want to have fun! If you can’t socialize with others (which would be ideal) then you will enjoy mental mind games like crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Scrabble and such because you feel mentally prankish and playful! This is also a flirtatious day! (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You probably sense that this is the year for you to create your dream home. This is why discussions with family members or in your own head are ambitious, expansive and big! This same energy makes you want to entertain at home, which is why you might invite the gang over for good times.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are enthusiastic today, which is why you are trying on all kinds of ideas that are big and ambitious! They might not be big and ambitious by someone else’s standards, but they are in your mind because it’s all relative to what you were previously thinking. You’re willing to reach out for more. And why not?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Business and commerce are blessed today because bright ideas or new actions on your part could boost your earnings or lead you to the path of future profits. Likewise, you’re tempted to spend big as well. (Don’t go overboard.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re full of enthusiasm and confidence today because Mercury and lucky Jupiter are lined up in your sign. The thing to note is that when you feel confident, you’re not afraid to think big and raise your goals! Attitude is everything. Just remember, this is your year!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are a truth seeker and today you are willing to explore hidden ideas about your inner world. They might be spiritual, mysterious or ancient. Whatever the case, you want to have a deeper understanding about things. Open the “doors of perception.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What a popular day! You will enjoy hanging out with others — friends and members of groups — and you will enjoy endorsing ideas and cooperating with others to improve something. You will find it rewarding to work for a charitable cause.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Bosses and VIPs are impressed with you today — no question. They see you as informed, capable, even affluent. Yes, you look like a winner! And everyone wants to put their money on a winner, don’t they? Just keep smiling and nodding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You want to travel somewhere exciting! You also want an opportunity to get away to discover adventure or a chance to learn something new and stimulating! Foreign ideas and people from different backgrounds will intrigue you today. (“Why are you all wearing that tinfoil on your head?”)