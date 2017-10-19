Moon Alert Avoid shopping and major decisions from 2 to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Someone close to you might throw you a curveball or do something that you least expect. Therefore, stay light on your feet so that you are ready to bounce in either direction. Maybe someone wants more freedom in the relationship? Could be you, could be them — could be anything!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your work routine will definitely be interrupted today because of something unexpected. It might be a fire drill, a computer glitch, perhaps staff shortages or canceled meetings. Therefore, allow extra time to your routine so that you will have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Surprise invitations might come your way today. However, scheduled social events might be canceled or changed. Yes, it’s a crapshoot! Take note: Parents should be extra vigilant about their children today to avoid accidents. Sports accidents might also occur. (Yikes!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur at home today. A family argument might erupt. Basically, your home routine will be interrupted by something you least expect. Get Brownie points by being patient with whatever happens. Take the high road.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. This simply means you have to pay attention to everything you say and do. Be aware and mindful. Watch out for verbal accidents as well. Think before you speak!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep an eye on your money scene because something unexpected could impact your wealth and assets today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, something that you own might be lost, broken or stolen. Therefore, stay sharp!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You feel rebellious! You want to break free of the same-old-same-old. You certainly want the independence and latitude to do your thing without being micromanaged by anyone. Actually, this is just one reason that today’s routine will be subject to sudden changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Invariably, it will be ugly and too big. But if it’s something nice and in your size — hey, grab it. Just cope with the changing landscape today because that’s all you can do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might meet a real character today because your interaction with friends and groups will surprise you for some reason. Perhaps you will meet someone who is unusual or avant-garde? You might learn something new from this person. Or you might join a radical or unusual group.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might be taken aback or surprised by something that a parent or boss does today. Because all kinds of surprises are taking place, don’t take this personally. People are rebellious and unpredictable today simply because it’s that kinda day. Don’t quit your day job.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel plans will likely be interrupted, changed or even canceled today, so double check all your details ahead of time. Even school schedules, especially for colleges and postsecondary institutions, might be changed. Meanwhile, someone unusual or different will probably surprise you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Double check details related to banking, shared property, inheritances, insurance and such because something unexpected might cause a problem. Whatever it is, you should be aware of this because you don’t want a delay or an error to cause you money. Stay on top of things.