Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) How can you improve your closest friendships or partnerships? There is always room for improvement, especially something that you can do that is within your own power. For a relationship to be successful, you must be as good for your partner as he or she is for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What can you do to improve your health — not just for today but in an ongoing way? You love to eat, especially sweets and anything impossibly delicious. That’s because you’re the gourmet of the zodiac (but sometimes that also means you’re the gourmand). Oops.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the best time of the year to acknowledge your creative talents. It’s curious, but the things we do easily are often what we dismiss as being valuable. We think anybody can do this, but not so! It’s important to value your creativity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good time to make resolutions about how to improve your family relationships and your home. These are areas that are important to you. Take 5 or 10 minutes today to think about what you can do to improve home and family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) At this time of the New Moon, it’s appropriate to observe your style of communicating with others. Are you clear in your communications? Do you really listen to others or are you just waiting for your turn to speak? Your ability to communicate is more important than you might think.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Money has been on your mind lately, partly because you’re contemplating buying something beautiful. But what does money really mean to you? To some people, it’s security. To others, it’s energy that makes things happen. Are you happy with how you handle your money?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The New Moon that began yesterday is still an opportunity for you to think about how to improve the image you create on your world. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can dress better to create a more positive image. How we dress is a gift for others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is the perfect day to think about your inner world and what prompts you to act the way you do. In our busy, daily life, we often ignore the fact that what goes on inside us prompts everything else. Are you in touch with what goes on inside you?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) We are gregarious creatures. We need to go out to see people and to be seen. This is an excellent day to think about the people you hang out with (other than family). These people influence you. Do you hang out with quality people?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You value prestige and respect from society. But who do you respect? What authority figures do you admire, including bosses, parents and VIPs? If you find people worthy of your admiration, then you can emulate them. They can be a role model.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) What further education can you get that will help you in your job? For that matter, what further education or travel can enrich your life? Take some time today to think how you can expand your world beyond its daily routine.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a good time to think about your relationship with debt. You might also think about how you can improve your credit rating. Issues related to shared property, debt and insurance cannot be ignored. What’s your plan to deal with them?