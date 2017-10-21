Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel passionately about practically everything. But then, you are a passionate sign! You feel things intensely, and then poof! It’s over. Next? (You’re fast on the draw.) You have intelligent ideas about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which means you have to be conciliatory and accommodating. Well, this is easy for you to do because you are conciliatory and accommodating on a daily basis. You’re “nice.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’ll feel pleased to do anything that makes you feel better organized. Clean up messy areas in your car, your bedroom, your bathroom. My music teacher used to say: “When sweeping the floor, take care of the corners because the middle will take care of itself.” True! (Yes, I practiced me scales.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) While some people are busy working today, the truth is you would rather play because you feel prankish, flirtatious and fun-loving! Sports events, activities with children, the arts and anything to do with crafts will appeal. By all means, socialize with friends. “Hail fellow, well met!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You want to hide at home in comfy surroundings. Possibly, you will entertain at home and invite people over. Or perhaps you will just cocoon with a nice Pinot Noir and some smoked Gruyere. Ah, the good life! (And there’s Netflix.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re in the mood for some action today! Short trips, errands and conversations with everyone will keep you on your toes. Many of you are involved with relatives and siblings today. You certainly are eager to talk to someone because you want to share an idea!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might be shopping today. (Libra is the sign of haute couture, which is why you like to dress well.) You also love beautiful things, especially linens, tableware, home furnishings — you name it. Basically, money is on your mind today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. But the upside is that it brings you a little bit of extra good luck. This means you have an edge over all the other signs! (We like.) Test this by asking the Universe for a favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s been a popular time for you lately, and today, even though it’s Saturday, you need to hide so you can catch your breath. After all, you can’t be all things to all people all of the time. Although you’re pretty good at it for most of the time! Chill out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A discussion with a female friend could be important today. Whatever the case, you will probably be involved with a female acquaintance for some reason. This interaction might ultimately cause you to change your future goals. Who knows?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It looks like personal details about your private life are public today. Maybe someone is doing a credit check? Maybe someone is talking about you? Just be aware of this, especially when talking to parents and bosses. You are a tad exposed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Do something different today to satisfy your urge for adventure! The perfect choice would be to travel somewhere new and exciting. But you will also be stimulated if you have a chance to learn something new from a course or talking to someone who is “different.”