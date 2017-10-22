Moon Alert After 7 a.m., we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A little warning, dear Aries: Today your ruler Mars has moved opposite your sign to stay for eight weeks. (This happens every two years.) When this occurs, it makes you easily annoyed with others! Be patient and remember that it’s gone by mid-December.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will be a dynamo at work in the next two months because you are keen to work hard! In fact, you might be bossy with others because you want them to work just as hard! Keep in mind that they might not be as motivated as you. Lighten up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The next two months are the perfect time for a vacation because you feel flirtatious, prankish, fun-loving! You are keen to pursue sports with energy because you want to win! Oh yeah. This is also a lovely time when romance will flourish!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) In the next few months, you will have increased activity and chaos at home or perhaps, within your family. This could be due to residential moves, renovations, redecorating projects, visiting guests or the addition of two very large dogs.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be busy in the next two months because your schedule will be jam-packed! Short trips, visits with people, discussions with family, siblings and friends plus increased reading and writing will keep you hopping! Furthermore, you will be forthright and bossy! (Hopefully, nice bossy.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re keen to earn your money in the next few months because you have plans to spend it — big time. As Mars changes signs now, it indicates that everything to do with money, cash flow and earnings will be much busier for Virgos!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Look out world! Fiery Mars is in your sign and will stay there until almost mid-December. This gives you tons of energy and drive to get things done! But it can also make you bossy, aggressive and a bit overbearing. “Moi?” “Yes, you.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will be busier than usual with some behind-the-scenes activity for the next few months. Or possibly, this means you will be working more on your own? Make sure to hang out with people who have your best interests at heart. (Someone in your arena might not.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will be active with groups in the next few months much more than usual. Many of you will be caught up in some kind of competition as well. This is not surprising because you love the outdoors and physical activities! (To me, outdoors is where the car is.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your ambition will be aroused more than usual in the next two months. No question. Fiery Mars will be at the top of your chart; and it has not been there for two years. And it won’t be there for another two years! This means you have a window of two months to really go after what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Grab every opportunity to travel in the next few months because this is what you dearly want to do. You want to explore new ideas, see new places and meet new people. Basically, you want to do anything that expands your experience of your world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Disputes about shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance might arise in the next two months. Do your homework so that you’re on top of your scene. Meanwhile, your sex drive will also be pumped. (Oh wow!)