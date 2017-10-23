Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your life will be intense in the next four weeks. Your views, discussions and attitude will be intense. Sex will also be passionate and intense. You will care deeply about everything because it all matters. (Wow.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For the next four weeks, the Sun will be opposite your sign, which makes you more tired than usual. Get more sleep and rest during this time. Your focus on partnerships and close friendships will reveal new observations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Fortunately, the heavens have conspired to raise your standards and make you as efficient and productive as possible in the next four weeks. Yes, you want it all! You want the best results for your efforts, and you want to improve your health as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Lucky you! Cancers have wonderful opportunities in the next four weeks to take vacations and enjoy playful diversions! Romance, parties, the arts, sports events and fun activities with children will be tops on your agenda. Make time to enjoy fun, pastimes. Call up a friend.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your attention turns to home, family and your private life for the next four weeks. Home repairs might be on the agenda. Family discussions will take place. (This could be part of a bigger, overall plan to create your dream home this year.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have to change gears now because the next four weeks will be fast-paced and busy! Short trips, errands, conversations with others, increased reading and writing plus additional appointments will give you a jam-packed schedule. Just accept this and go with the flow. (Gasp.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) “Show me the money!” You will think more about cash flow, earnings and money issues in the next four weeks. Specifically, you will look for ways to boost your income. But you will also ponder your assets — including your possessions — so that you feel you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, boosting your energy and attracting people and favorable situations to you. This happens only once a year and it’s a wonderful plus for you! Make the most of this and definitely go after what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep a low profile in the next four weeks as you prepare for when the Sun enters your sign one month from now. Until then, strategize what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about. Make a list. When you set goals, you are more likely to achieve them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your popularity rating will go up in the next four weeks! Enjoy interactions with friends and groups. Some of you might join new groups. This is also a good time to think about your hopes for the future. Share these dreams with someone to get their feedback, which will probably be helpful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The Sun will be at the top of your chart for the next four weeks! (This is the only time all year this happens.) It makes you look attractive to others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Obviously, this is the time to make your move. Advance your agenda! Demand the advantage!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel and escape appeal to you now, which is why you feel restless and eager to explore more of your world. If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own city. You will also enjoy taking courses and learning something new.