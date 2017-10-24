Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A good portion of today is a Moon Alert, which is a poor time to spend money or shop for anything other than gas and food. You feel sympathetic towards others, which is a fine thing. However, it will be wise to postpone decisions about how to share or divide things until tomorrow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel warm and supportive to partners and close friends today. You might confide in someone and they might confide in you because there is a sense of trust. Nevertheless, don’t be foolish. Don’t let your guard down completely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your impulse is to be sympathetic and helpful to a co-worker today, which is a good thing. However, in your enthusiasm to help this person, you might make a decision that you could regret tomorrow. Be safe. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow. Keep that thought.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a fabulous day for those who are artists or involved in creative projects because you are imaginative, sensitive to your surroundings, tuned in and capable of grandiose concepts! Write them down. Share them with others. But wait until tomorrow to act on them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Conversations with family members will be imaginative. Dreamers will be ambitious. There is no question that the year ahead of you will benefit your family and that everyone will be mutually generous to each other and happier. You sense this today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might spend lots of time daydreaming today and that’s just fine. Marvelous ideas and the seeds of great ventures often begin in daydreams. However, this is a poor day for important decisions. Just let your mind roam. Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a poor day for important business decisions or financial deals because you might kid yourself. You might think things are better than they are. You might base your decisions on hopes and wishes instead of practical facts. Write down your fanciful ideas but wait until tomorrow to expedite them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you are a dreamer. You feel sympathetic to the needs of others. This part is just fine. However, sometimes our dreams are impractical and not doable. While we are caught up in the midst of them, we don’t see this. Wait until tomorrow to judge today’s ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This can be a strong spiritual day for you. You might want to explore mystical disciplines or have discussions with someone about unusual subjects like metaphysics or even Ouija boards and psychics. It’s an “otherworldly” day, but not a good day for practical decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You feel sympathetic to a friend today. In fact, you will be an ideal listener if someone wants to use you as a sounding board or someone who can give them comfort. Just listen with genuine interest. You might offer ideas, but postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) All Aquarians want to make the world a better place. You are a visionary. Today you might have grandiose ideas about how to improve things, and you want to share them with a boss or someone in a position of authority. Although this is a good day to explore ideas, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you will love profound discussions with others about heady subjects like metaphysics, philosophy, and how to save the world before bedtime. Your mind is imaginative, freethinking and idealistic. But do not act on your decisions today. Wait until tomorrow.