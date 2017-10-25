Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might want to know that other people are talking about you today. In fact, people in high places might know personal details about your private life for some reason. Fortunately, it looks like you come out smelling a rose. You always do. (Well, not always.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Shake up your routine today because you want some thrills out of life! You want to be stimulated by something exciting and different! Obviously, if you can travel somewhere new, do so. Or if you can be a tourist in your own city — perfect. At least, learn something new!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a good day for important discussions about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances. You are in a reasonable, sympathetic frame of mind, and yet you are also practical so you won’t give away the farm. This is a perfect balance. Good for business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you have to accommodate others. You have to compromise. You don’t have to be a doormat; you simply have to be tolerant and cooperative and open to suggestions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This can be a productive day for you. People at work will be supportive, especially female co-workers. In turn, you will be supportive to them. But you will also be practical, focused and realistic. You will achieve that nice balance between sympathy and the demands of the real world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What a lovely, playful day! You are alert, up for anything and in a prankish, curious mood. This is a great day to explore the arts, enjoy sports events and engage in playful activities with children. Wonderful date day! Contact a friend for lunch or dinner.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might want to cocoon at home today and ponder profound things, like do those pillows really go with that sofa? You might want to watch daytime TV or take a nap. Unfortunately, most of you are trapped in a slave wage. If so, rush home after work and relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your energy is up today because you’re eager for a bit of adventure. A short trip would be perfect. Talk to new people, hear new ideas, visit new places. Expand your world in a reasonable, easygoing way. Pick up the pace so that you can get a lot done!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Money issues are on your mind today. You might contemplate a luxurious, elegant purchase that is pricey. It’s funny how the great beauties of nature are free but the lovely stuff in stores costs a bundle. Oh well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might feel more emotional than usual today, but likely you will feel empathetic and sympathetic with others. This is not a bad thing. It gives you wisdom. It’s important to know what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies. It’s educational.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might want to work alone or behind the scenes today because you feel the need to be private or maybe simply to seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings. After all, you are in the public eye at the moment, so it makes sense if you need a break.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important today. This person might need to talk, or you might need to talk to her. A discussion about your hopes and dreams for the future is likely.