Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 26, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a fabulous day! For starters, you’re nursing the notion of how to be a better person. How can you be the best that you can be? You also want to be good to others — and generous. This is why discussions about how to share things will go well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends are positive, inclusive and encouraging today. This is a great day to go for lunch or a drive or enjoy the company of people you really like. Don’t miss out on this. It’s the perfect date night for a married couple!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Work-related travel is wonderful today. Even if you can’t travel, you will have a positive, uplifting experience working with others because you see the benefit of cooperation. Yup, two heads are better than one. When people work together — great things can happen!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Accept invitations to party today! Enjoy sports events. Meet someone for a long, lunch. Get involved in children’s activities. Flirt a little. Ask someone out for a date. Grab a movie matinee or leave work early to meet your main squeeze for dinner. Catch a sunbeam!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is wonderful day for family discussions or entertaining at home. Reach out to someone to show them you care. Give someone a gift. Make others feel good because you will feel better! Discussions about a new home or how to improve your existing home will be exciting!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you are so positive and in such a great frame of mind, it might be dangerous to take off your sunglasses. People will love to be in your company because you are upbeat, enthusiastic and hopeful about the outcome of everything!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. “There’s money in them thar hills!” Look for ways to boost your income because they exist. Don’t hesitate to be ambitious in your financial negotiations. Lookin’ good!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Sun and lucky Jupiter are lined up in your sign. This happens only once every 12 years! Enjoy your good fortune! Grab every chance to do something to expand your world. Travel, talk to people from other cultures or do one of your favorite things. Enjoy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are glib, breezy and always friendly. But many do not know that you are a philosopher and a truth seeker. Today you might have an experience that inspires you. You might meet someone wise, a guru-like figure. Or you might come to your own epiphany about something. (Dog is God spelled backward!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is the perfect day to enjoy the company of groups. You can accomplish a lot today by working with others, whether it is charitable work or work on the job. In fact, people are so impressed, you might be made head of the committee!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs today. Oh yeah — you’re walking on water. Because of this, it’s the perfect day to ask for what you want. Who can resist you? You’ve got all those magic vibes around you that make everyone ready to join your team!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you can travel today, you will love it! Basically, you’re hungry to grab more of life. You want to understand more, learn more and meet unusual, fascinating people from other cultures and different countries. Be open to whatever comes your way.