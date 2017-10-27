Moon Alert After 8 am. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will learn a lot about your closest relationships today, whether you want to or not. As a result, you might make demands or establish boundaries with someone. No doubt, these boundaries will include financial matters and issues related to shared property. You mean business!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have strong needs and wants related to your job today and you intend to have them addressed by someone. This is why you are discussing this with friends and partners. Basically, this issue is important to you and you want it resolved.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When it comes to vacations, romance and social times, you have definite preferences. Today you will voice your wants as they relate to your personal life and your work. In fact, you might introduce improvements to your work and to your health today. Good stuff!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Certain issues going on at home and within the family are intense today. You know what you want and you intend to get it. This could relate to a relationship within the family, or to real estate, or to how you want to redecorate at home. Meanwhile, discussions with kids will be productive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be dramatic in your communications with others today because you have strong views! One thing is certain, you want to introduce improvements to your home and to a family arrangement. (Perhaps repairs to laundry, plumbing areas or recycling?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You won’t be casual about financial matters today. If shopping, you really want to buy something! If money issues come up, you’ll be intense. Meanwhile, your mind is in sleuth mode, which means you don’t miss a trick! “Swami sees all, knows all, tells nothing.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) All your relationships will be emotionally intense today, especially romance. For one thing, you have to accommodate a change, whether you like it or not. For some of you, a close relationship might break down. If so, this could relate to money matters. Ouch.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Secret love affairs that take place now today are intense! However, these discussions might possibly lead to a breakup. Your mind is playful and interested in mysteries, puzzles and answers to secrets. Today you’re wearing your special X-ray glasses!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Research of any kind will go very well for you because you have the ability to dig deep to find answers and solutions to old problems. This could promote a friendship in a strong way, or things might backfire and the friendship splits. Could go either way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Others want your creative input on something because they admire your knowledge and good taste. Discussions with friends and groups might reveal secrets or where the bodies are buried. Nothing is casual today because you want to get to the bottom of something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might fall in love with someone from another culture or someone who is different. Issues related to politics, religion and race are strong for you today. You also want to know what bosses and parents are really up to. You want transparency.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a hot, sexy day! Romantic couples will have steamy material for their their diaries (if they have the time). Ironically, for some, this could mean a breakup — but definitely not for everyone. This is also a strong day to study and get to the bottom of things, especially in the media.