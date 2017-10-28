Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, especially groups. Artistic, creative people will appeal, and quite possibly a friend could become a lover. Think about your goals for the future today because this will turn your crank.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People notice you today. In fact, people are talking about you even if you are not aware of it, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Fear not because you make a great impression on co-workers today. Enjoy your day!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Get out of town today because you need a change of scenery! You’re hungry for adventure and a chance to learn something new and meet new faces. Discussions about philosophy, politics and the proper way to restring a yo-yo will intrigue.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re in a playful mood! (Lucky Cancers are on vacation.) Romance is blessed along with playful activities with children. Nevertheless, today you are focused on shared property, insurance, inheritances and debt. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re a real charmer with others today, especially close friends and partners. Even your dealings with the general public will be upbeat and positive! Nevertheless, you will have to compromise a little and accommodate the wishes of others — but hey, this is peanuts. (Salted, of course).

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel healthy today with a strong sense of well-being. Naturally, this feeling will pervade all the tasks that you set for yourself. For those of you who have to go to work today, it will be a positive day and easy to get along with coworkers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Fair Venus is in your sign making you extra charming and diplomatic with everyone. Today is a lovely day for romance, love affairs, dates, social affairs, parties, sports events and fun activities with children. Do not bury yourself in work. Get out and enjoy yourself!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) With the Sun, Mercury and Jupiter in your sign now, you are pumped and active! You might also be a bit overwhelmed because people and situations keep coming your way. That’s why today is the ideal day to hide somewhere. Seek solitude in beautiful surroundings. Catch your breath.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to schmooze with others, especially groups and creative types. You might develop a romantic interest in a friend. You will also enjoy short trips plus talking to siblings, neighbors and relatives. It’s an excellent day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach or act.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People admire you now. You look good to them, and you look especially good to bosses and VIPs. This is one reason that others will come to you for advice about how to make something look more attractive. It’s also why you might begin a romance with a boss or VIP. Woo, woo!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel for pleasure will delight you today because you want a change of scenery, while at the same time you are inspired by the beauty of the creations of others. You will also be inspired by the beauty of nature. Give yourself a chance to enjoy your world!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. This is also a romantic, sexy day for lovers. Now is the time to discuss how to divide something like an inheritance or how to deal with shared property — or go for a loan.