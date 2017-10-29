Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Chicago timekjm. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great day to hang out with friends. Do be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert above if you are thinking about shopping. During the Moon Alert, only buy gas and food or movie tickets. Nevertheless, the Moon Alert is a fun time to party!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You continue to be visible today, especially with parents, bosses and VIPs. Indeed, you might be consulted about an important decision, or you might want important input from a boss. Do not do this during the Moon Alert because it will all just go sideways.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a wonderful day to explore new ideas, travel and learn something new. It’s a poor day to agree to anything important. Don’t volunteer for anything. But do be open to new ideas that float your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your mind is drawn to important issues regarding taxes, debt, shared property and insurance. It’s OK to get data and do your homework; however, do not make important decisions or sign papers during the Moon Alert today. And don’t spend money on anything other than gas and food.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The Moon Alert is a poor time for important decisions, business commitments and major purchases. However, it’s a great time to socialize! It’s also a wonderful time for creative activities because your mind is free-floating and sort of out-of-the-box.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have some ambition in you today to get better organized, which is always a good thing. Just work at your own pace, especially during the Moon Alert, and don’t be discouraged if there are delays and shortages. (But you might get some clever, bright ideas!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a fabulous day because you are in touch with your muse. Trust your creative impulses. Artists can be productive. This is also a wonderful day to play and enjoy fun times with others, especially children. Keep things light. Confine your purchases to gas and food. (Or tickets to social activities.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is the perfect day to hang out at home and relax. Sure, you can putter on some tasks, but they might go slowly and you might run out of something or hit a wall because of a shortage. But it’s a great time to enjoy the company of family and friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a wonderfully creative day for writers, teachers, actors and all artists because you are imaginative and you will come up with original, fresh material. Aside from that, it’s a wonderful day for fun conversation with friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your eye on the Moon Alert today because it’s a poor day for major purchases. Ideally, restrict your spending to gas, food and tickets to entertaining events. That’s it. But it’s a great day to have fun. Definitely avoid financial commitments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are in your element today — free-floating and schmoozing with others, especially people who are different or from different cultures and other countries. And you want to explore something new. However, heed the warning of the Moon Alert and only spend money on food and gas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might want to play things low-key today and just hide. Basically, you just want to relax and remove yourself from the insanity of everything going on all around you. You need some time off for good behavior! If you’re traveling, you will enjoy it.