Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 3, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Travel might be restricted today, or you might feel heavy responsibilities related to medicine, the law, the media, publishing and higher education. Oy vey. It takes a lot to stall an Aries. This means you have to rethink things, that’s all. (In 2018, you are unstoppable!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Financial matters might discourage you today. This is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Focus on your job right now because this is where you are empowered. Meanwhile, Venus and Mars want you to play! (It’s a mixed bag.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be patient and tolerant with close friends and partners today because things could go south in a New York minute. You might be discouraged because someone older rains on your parade. The truth is the Sun and Jupiter promise vacations and fun times! This is just a temporary hiccup.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Work is a slog today. Oh well, every job has its slog aspect. Whether you’re Humphrey Bogart in “The Asphalt Jungle,” or Tom Hanks in “Cast Away” or Matt Damon in “The Martian,” your job can be tough. Admittedly, they get the big bucks, which helps to sweeten things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid important discussions with kids today because they won’t go well. Likewise, sports-related events or social outings could turn out to be full of obstacles. Perhaps someone older is critical and a pain in the neck? Just keep on truckin’. This is temporary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something on the home front might discourage you today. Alternatively, you might have increased responsibilities with a parent or someone older in the family. Whatever the case, be cool. Instead, focus on your moneymaking ideas because this is where you excel!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with others might be difficult today. You might feel guilty about something, or someone might try to lay a trip on you. Don’t let this happen. You are empowered right now with the Sun in your sign as well as lucky Jupiter. Go with your strengths!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might not have enough money to do something that you want to do, or your earnings might decrease or be disappointing in some way. Perhaps someone in authority discourages you? (Like that’s never happened.) Relax. Tomorrow is a different day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with stern Saturn, which makes you feel cut off from others. Usually, you are breezy and upbeat, but today — not so much. That’s OK. The truth is things look much worse than they really are. Tomorrow is a great day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might feel lonely today or cut off from others. It’s ironic that sometimes we erect walls to protect ourselves but then we are prisoners of the very walls we created. The Sun is at the top of your chart right now, making you look fabulous in the eyes of others. No worries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Someone older, perhaps a female, might discourage you today or block you in some way. Don’t let this get you down. Continue to make travel plans and look for ways to expand your world because you can do this. You’re full of ideas to educate yourself, learn more and see the world! Yeah!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your focus on shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt continues. Fortunately, Jupiter will sweeten things for you. Today, however, your dealings with an authority figure might discourage you or be disappointing. This is temporary. By tomorrow, everything looks different.