Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 30, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Monday but you are not yet ready to step out center stage. You feel the need to hide or keep a low profile today. That’s just fine. Work alone or behind the scenes to prepare for the coming week. Do whatever needs to be done to get your ducks in a row.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a friendly, schmoozing way to begin your week. You’re interested to talk to members of the general public as well as to friends, especially a particular female acquaintance. Quite possibly, this discussion with a friend will influence your future goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s Monday and you are definitely in work mode! You are ready to greet your world! Nevertheless, do be aware that personal details about your private life might be under discussion by others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Yes, they’re talking about you. Why not try to listen in?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re in a playful frame of mind! This means you’re in the mood for a change of scenery — something different! Well, change your routine. Go someplace different for lunch. Take a different route to or from work. Visit someplace interesting you’ve never been to before.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your focus on home, family and your private life continues to be strong. Today in particular, you will catch up on loose details regarding insurance, taxes, debt, paying bills, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. When you know what’s happening, you can avoid nasty surprises.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re ready to start this week! You feel intellectually aggressive and ready for action. Discussions with partners and close friends might be important. However, because the Moon is opposite your sign, you have to cooperate with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Mars and Venus in your sign make you energetic as well as charming and diplomatic. Killer combo! Today in particular, you want to focus on financial matters, both job-related issues as well as your personal finances. “Let’s whip things into shape!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you are a Friday person in a Monday world. You would rather play or be on vacation — for sure. Fortunately, if you are involved in creative activities or you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, you will still be productive. Enjoy your day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you can, you will love to sleep in and cocoon at home today because you’re just not ready to psych yourself for the Monday insanity out there in the world. (I can relate.) Fortunately, both Mars and Venus will draw you out to interact with others, especially groups.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) With Mars high in your chart, your ambition is aroused! Meanwhile, Venus makes you look enticing, approachable and cooperative to others, especially bosses and VIPs. No doubt someone will ask you for your creative assessment or assistance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s Monday and this is a solid day for you. Great way to begin your week! Focus on financial matters and anything related to your job. You make a strong impression on bosses and VIPs. Grab every chance you can to travel now or make plans to travel for the future because you want to go places!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The Moon is in your sign today dancing nicely with three other planets in fellow Water signs. This is empowering for you. You are in your element — quite literally. Assume that everything you do today will unfold as you wish.