Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Oct. 31, 2017

Moon Alert After 4 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today starts off with a lot of enthusiasm: however, something might dampen your high spirits by the afternoon. Or not. Fortunately, it’s your attitude and your response to things that makes all the difference. Don’t leave home without your mysterious mask!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel friendly and social today, which means you are keen to schmooze with others. An interaction with a female friend could be significant. Keep track of shared expenses today to avoid later problems. Do whatever you can to make your life easier.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People notice you today. (Could it be the costume?) Even though you’re in a playful mood and ready to party, you will still get a lot done at work because you are focused. Be patient with close friends and partners if things get sticky or snappish.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You won’t have any trouble finding a way to do something different today or to experience your daily world in an exciting, unusual way. Masked little figures, pumpkins, Halloween lanterns and creatures from “Star Trek” riding the bus will satisfy your urge for something different.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Work with the wealth and resources of others today to achieve your aims and objectives. You might want help from someone else, or you might want to borrow something from someone. Either way, you want to satisfy family members and their quest today. “To infinity and beyond!” (We love you, Buzz.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a busy, fast-paced day! Short trips, errands and talking with neighbors, relatives and siblings will be par for the course. You might be busy because of your personal life or because it’s Halloween — or both!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This will be a productive day for you for the most part. However, once the Moon Alert begins, your imagination heightens and your productivity diminishes, especially due to distractions or shortages. Just go with the flow today and enjoy yourself. Hey, it’s Halloween!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Well, for many of you, this is your favorite day of the year! You love secrets, goblins, skeletons, masks, hidden treasures, free sweets and fun times! You are quite at home with the cobwebs and scary ghosts. Boo!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are in fine form today because, if truth be known, you would rather hide somewhere and keep a low profile. Let’s hope you get a chance to do this today and this evening. However, both Venus and Mars want you to participate with others. Have some fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Like Virgo, you are stimulating a fast-paced, busy day talking to everyone and being involved with groups. You are also working hard because your ambition is aroused. Enjoy activities with others today, especially younger people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People notice you today, whether you are in costume or not. That’s because the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you. This is symbolic, so it continues to apply even at night, when only owls and goblins watch our streets. (This symbolic lights also make it easy for you to impress everyone.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’ll be happy today because you are eager for something different to happen. You want a change from your normal routine. This will certainly be the case because today is Halloween and, like you, many people are shape-shifters who enjoy dressing up in costume. Make the most of today!