Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon in Aries peaks at 11:43 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are unusually visible today, which is fortunate because you look great! You are pleasant, polite and gracious to others. People are impressed with you, which is something you might use to your advantage if you choose to do so. And why not?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel for pleasure will appeal today. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, you will enjoy boutiques, architectural buildings, museums and art galleries. You will also love parks and a chance to enjoy pristine nature. Do something that feeds your artistic soul!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to barter, wheel and deal in financial discussions with others because you will probably come out smelling like a rose. There is one caveat, however. It’s possible that you will be too sympathetic or be tempted to give away the farm. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with partners and friends are warm and friendly today. You might feel sympathetic and protective toward someone. (Of course, you feel like this a lot.) It’s a great day to schmooze with others! Make an effort to be sociable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Things will flow smoothly at work today, because you are cooperative, gracious and warm with everyone you meet. Someone might bestow a gift or a favor on you. Or vice versa. Whatever you do can ultimately benefit your earnings. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a lovely day! Accept invitations to party and schmooze with others. Enjoy the arts, social diversions, sports events and playful times with children. Romance is favoued. It’s a great date day! Whatever you do will come easily to you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you’re out there strutting your stuff with the Sun in your sign, today you might want to hide and be reclusive at home so you can relax among familiar surroundings. Enjoy a cup of tea in your favorite chair. That sort of thing. (You know your beverage.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your communications with others are excellent today because you are empathetic, sympathetic and, at the same time, charming and articulate. Yes, everyone loves you! This is a great day for those who sell, market, write, edit, teach and act.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Business and commerce are favored today. In fact, all your financial dealings, including shopping, will be a positive experience for you. It’s also easy to impress a boss, parent or someone in power today. In particular, they might like how you handle your money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a strong day for you because the Moon is in your sign, dancing beautifully with the other planets. It’s a great day to make travel plans or talk to people from other cultures or different countries. Others might ask for your advice because you are genuinely sympathetic. (Plus you look smart.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a feel-good day and you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Discussions about shared property and how to deal with shared expenses or the division of labor will go well. In fact, all kinds of behind-the-scenes activities might leave you laughing all the way to the bank.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A conversation with a friend, probably a female, will be reassuring and supportive today. In fact, all your relations with others will flow smoothly! This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback.