Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might want to make your workspace look more attractive today. Or you might see ways to boost your earnings. Nevertheless, be careful because your ideas might be skewed or unrealistic. Don’t kid yourself and don’t kid anyone else, either. Forewarned is forearmed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s Friday and many are disappointed with romance. Perhaps you had unrealistic expectations? Or perhaps you have unexpressed expectations? (Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment because people can’t read your mind.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t lay a guilt trip on a family member today by being a martyr or going out of your way to do something to make someone feel obligated to you. It won’t work. It’s an old ruse and this is really not your style. Don’t let this happen to you, either.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will spend time daydreaming or lost in fantasies today. A lot of people will. The upside is you might use your heightened imagination in an artistic way. The downside is it’s real easy to be Queen of Denial. Who, me?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day for important financial discussions. Likewise, it’s a poor day for big purchases because you might go overboard. It?s easy to deceive yourself today or be deceived by someone else. If you think something fishy is going on — it is!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relationships are bit confusing today. People might appear to be ingratiating and helpful but they might have a secret agenda. This doesn’t mean you can’t trust people, but it does mean that people might not be able to trust themselves! Easy does it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the classic day for a secret love affair that you might regret down the road. Don’t blow a solid, long-term relationship for a mere bonbon. Think about what you’re doing. Any kind of underhanded activity today is questionable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Relations with a friend or a member of a group might be a bit dicey today — not totally honest. Someone might try to impress you by things that aren’t true or vice versa. Do your best to keep to the high road. Don’t fall for manipulations and emotional blackmail. (You won’t.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be forthright and honest in your dealings with bosses, parents and VIPs today because if you try to pull fast one, they will know. And don’t do something to please anyone that is basically insincere because they will also know this, too. Sometimes false flattery is OK because people are at least pleased you made the attempt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t get carried away by someone’s rhetoric about politics, religion or some other issue that sounds appealing because you can really be sucked in today. (And you’re not easy to fool.) Nevertheless, you will enjoy the beauty in architecture and arts and crafts of other cultures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances or how to divide or share something. Someone might deceive you. You might not have all the facts. You might fall for crocodile tears. Could be anything. Wait for another day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are a sympathetic person. Today, however, someone might prey on your sympathetic nature and try to take advantage of you. Or perhaps you are just disappointed in someone? It could be a number of things. Step back and try to put things in perspective. Tomorrow is another day.