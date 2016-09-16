Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 16, 2016

Moon Alert After 2 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. The Harvest Full Moon peaks in Pisces at 2:05 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tough Full Moon day because the Moon is also at odds with your ruler, fiery Mars. People are melodramatic, emotionally up and down plus excitable and angry. Yikes! Be tolerant and understanding, and don’t make a big deal about anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the classic day for difficulties with others. One of the most common reasons for this will be how you deal with shared property, shared money, or spending a delegated amount of money. Once the dust settles on the situation, it will be behind you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You feel pulled between trying to please home and family vs. the demands of your career or your job. On top of this, a partner or close friend might have their nose out of joint. Oh dear. Problems to the left and the right! It’s a Full Moon day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is an accident-prone day because of the heightened emotional quality of today’s Full Moon. Obviously, an accident doesn’t have to happen. But when people are emotionally excited or angry, they are easily distracted. Slow down and take it easy. Stay frosty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Squabbles about money, possessions, responsibilities, children, vacations and social occasions (you name it) might arise today. Basically, people are short tempered and emotional as tension builds to the Full Moon. Fortunately, after it all builds up, it starts to diminish.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Clashes with partners and close friends as well as family members are likely today because of the Full Moon energy. Increased chaos and activity at home will add to your burden. Generally, problems intensify before a Full Moon, and then after the Full Moon peaks, these same problems diminish or disappear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Tread carefully today because this is an accident-prone day for you. Expect tension with co-workers as well as difficulties with siblings, neighbors and relatives. Fortunately, with your ruler Venus in your sign now, butter melts in your mouth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Squabbles about money, possessions and the allocation of money and how it should be used in a group, or tension about money with a friend — these are all likely today. Be patient and refrain from snap judgments and knee-jerk reactions. When the dust settles, it will all come together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today’s Full Moon makes it tough for you to keep everyone happy. Factoid. In addition, fiery Mars in your sign is at odds with the Moon, which exacerbates things. Plan to do something fun after work so that you have something to look forward to.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day. Don’t just shoot from the hip. Think before you act or say anything. If you are disgruntled are upset with someone, just be patient and see how you feel tomorrow. After the Full Moon peaks today, things might change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Disputes with a friend or members of a group about shared property, funding or the allocation of responsibilities are likely today. But because today is a Full Moon, in the next 48 hours, some of these problems will just solve themselves, virtually. Fingers crossed!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because your ambition is aroused, you will be impatient with anyone who holds you back or scoffs at your ideas. Naturally, because today is the only Full Moon in your sign all year, you will also feel tension with partners and close friends. Stay mellow.