Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you might suddenly benefit from the wealth and resources of others. You might receive a gift or a favor from someone. Some of you will get an inheritance. Whatever happens will be sudden and unexpected. For moi? Yes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A partner or close friend might surprise you with a gift or a wonderful opportunity today. In fact, for some, it could even be a marriage proposal. Or perhaps it’s a business proposal with a partner? Whatever the case, your window of opportunity will be brief so act fast!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) In the next year, you have a fabulous chance to improve your job or get a better job. And one of the first opportunities to do this might actually fall in your lap today! Or you might suddenly travel for work or do something that is exciting and thrilling to broaden your horizons.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Love at first sight might take place for you today. Others might get a surprise invitation to a sports event or a fun, social situation. Say yes! Parents might be surprised by news related to their kids. Whatever the case, your surprise will be upbeat and promising!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Something unusual might occur at home today that ultimately enriches or expands your home. You might also get good news about the family. Keep an open mind about real estate situations or ways to improve your home because they will occur for you this year.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might be delighted with an opportunity to take a short trip or learn something new. Opportunities to explore training or new courses abound today. Good news from a relative or sibling might also come your way. Today is full of all kinds of positive possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Financial opportunities abound today. You might discover a better-paying job. Or you might find some money. Something unexpected will somehow enrich you — literally — or perhaps you will be thrilled by a new purchase? It looks good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re headed into a wonderful, more content, more fortunate year because lucky Jupiter is about to move into your sign. But today Jupiter is provoked by the electricity of Uranus! This means sudden good fortune might come your way. Be receptive to whatever occurs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You survived the beginning of the week, and now your luck has returned! Something unusual or unexpected might occur today that really boosts your spirits. It could be good news, or an opportunity, or even a gift or a favor. This window will be brief, so be ready to act fast!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A number of opportunities might suddenly open up you today. They could relate to your reputation among your peers, but more likely they will be a favor from a friend. Or perhaps a group will approach you with an offer that delights you. Expect good news!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be open to any kind of opportunity that might suddenly present itself to you today, which could lead to a promotion or a chance to look good in the eyes of others. It might be related to travel or further training. Whatever it is — grab it!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because unexpected wealth, gifts and goodies can come your way now, you might have a sudden chance to travel somewhere. Or this same kind of opportunity might help you in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Stay on your toes!