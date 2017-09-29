Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 29, 2017

Moon Alert Until 7 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might be confused at work today. Someone might appear to help you but really wants you to feel obligated to them. Their offer might be genuine. However, if you think something fishy is going on — it is!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romance might disappoint you today, especially if you had idealistic expectations. The thing to remember is this: Unexpressed expectations almost always guarantee a disappointment. Were you forthcoming and open about what you wanted?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t be a doormat in the family today. You might think that doing so makes you heroic, but it only makes everyone feel guilty. Genuine help never triggers guilt in others. The flip of this could occur, and someone might do this to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be genuine in your relations with others today because it’s easy to be pie-in-the-sky and phony. Don’t worry — everybody is infected by this same influence. It’s not your fault. Try to remain realistic and quit trying to please everyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful with financial purchases, financial discussions and anything to do with money or your possessions because an element of confusion is present today. Do not be tempted to go overboard spending money or making a display of generosity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a tricky day! It’s easy to suddenly fall in love or put someone up on a pedestal. You might kid yourself or kid someone else. If you catch yourself falling into this act, stop it. And keep your eyes open for other who might do this as well. Stay real.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s easy to fall into martyr mode today. “Look what I’ve done for you! Don’t worry about me. I’m not important. It was nothing, really.” Manipulation! You might fall into this trap or you might catch someone trying to pull this on you. No blame either way. When Venus is opposite Neptune — it’s entrapment!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might truly want to help a friend today, and if you are skillful you will help this person. Or vice versa. However, because Venus is opposite Neptune today, a lot of so-called help comes with strings attached. Be careful. You don’t want to be obligated to anyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Others might want your creative input about something today. Just make sure it’s genuine and that they’re not just buttering you up. Meanwhile, you might also kid yourself into thinking you have a crush on a boss. Or someone might seduce you. Be careful. (“These are not the droids you’re looking for.”)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t get sucked into fancy words and rhetoric about politics, religion or race today because it’s entirely possible. It’s almost as if you want to believe someone’s hype. (Yeah, yeah, it often feels good, doesn’t it?) Do your best to stay realistic and focused.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Think twice before you give your money or the money of someone else to somebody in need because this is the classic day for deceit and confusion. You might offer something because you want to impress people. Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a confusing day in partnerships, marriages and close friendships. You might feel disappointed in a loved one. They might feel disappointed in you? Don’t act on any of this. It’s all smoke and mirrors because Venus is opposite Neptune and nobody knows what’s really going on.