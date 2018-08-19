Horoscope for August 20, 2018

Moon Alert Today we have the “all clear” to shop and do business until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re ready for adventure! This is why you will resist routine and try to do something different. Actually, this is wise. Listen to your urges. Travel if you can and learn something new. Do something different to shake things up a little!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are never casual about money. Therefore, it’s not surprising that you begin this week with a sharp focus on shared property, shared finances and anything that is jointly held. This includes inheritances and insurance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because the moon is opposite your sign for most of this day, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no big deal. You simply have to be patient, tolerant and accommodating — and definitely, courteous. “Step away from the laptop.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a strong day to begin your week because no matter what you’re doing, you will do a decent job. You want to be efficient, effective and productive. You want to accomplish something and feel good about your work and your efforts. Well done!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you’re a Friday person in a Monday world. You would rather be playing. Oh yes, you feel prankish and flirtatious! Look for ways to enjoy what you’re doing, because if you like what you’re doing — it’s not work.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you can play hooky and cocoon at home today, this is ideal. Basically, you’re not quite ready to get out there in the traffic and begin your week. You want some peace and quiet, especially in the comfort of familiar surroundings. You want to relax and contemplate your navel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Grab a second cup of coffee because this week starts fast! You have an ambitious To Do list, in addition to which you are talking to people, doing errands, reading and writing — plus you might have to take a short trip. Yes, your pace is accelerated!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have money on your mind today. Sometimes it’s good to figure out just how much you’re worth vs. how much you owe. When it comes to money, information is empowering. This is a good day to ponder your values. What really matters to you?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might feel more emotional about something today because the moon is in your sign. However, the good news is that you also will have a tiny bit of extra good luck. You win some, you lose some.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work alone or behind the scenes today because you will feel better if you stay in a “protected” position. You want to feel mellow and secure. By evening, you’re ready to begin to stretch and reach out because tomorrow will be a strong day for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) An interaction with a friend will be important for you today. Quite likely, this is a female acquaintance. This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. Perhaps this is who you need to talk to?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the moon is at the top of your chart, which has a way of drawing attention to you. Quite likely, people are talking about you or they notice you for some reason. A public argument in an elevator will do it (or an escalator), even if it’s carried on in hissed whispers.