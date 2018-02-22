Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today because it’s easy to be at odds with others. You won’t have to go looking for trouble — it will find you! Your best recourse is to be patient and easygoing. After all, money and gifts will come your way this year. That’s something to be happy about.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Money decisions won’t go well today. You might have disputes about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance or inheritances. You might also be at odds with a friend or a member of a group. You don’t have to run for cover. Just do not engage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon in your sign is at odds with the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Neptune. Would I kid you? Keep a low profile. Don’t be demanding. Be cooperative. Be especially respectful when dealing with bosses, parents and VIPs. Plus be patient with partners and close friends. Sheesh!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t expect too much today of yourself or others. Pull your reins in a little. Definitely avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race. Be polite and patient with co-workers to avoid a confrontation or a voodoo stare. Yes, it’s one of those days.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Relations with romantic partners could be tense today. This is a poor day to discuss shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt because you find it hard to get cooperation from others. This is nothing personal with Leos. The whole world is at odds today. (Send out for dark chocolate.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be patient with others today, because if you lose it, everyone will notice. You don’t need this. Keep smiling even if you have to fake it. The truth is lots of people can’t get along with each other today. It happens.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Steer clear of heated discussions about politics, religion and race today because they will become embroiled. Focus on work even though a female from another culture might annoy you. Put on your game face and deal with things with your usual diplomacy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid money squabbles or tiffs with kids or romantic partners. Remember that lucky Jupiter is in your sign this year for the first time since 2006, and it will not return again until 2030. Be grateful for your blessings! Be patient with everyone today. You can do this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep the peace at home and with partners and close friends. Yes, the whole gang. You can do this. Remember the saying: A smile is the same in any language. Don’t take things personally. Be patient. In fact, be more than patient — be helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a busy, fast-paced time for you! However, your relations with others are a bit off. In fact, you might have a terse conversation or an argument with someone. Back off a bit. Don’t be demanding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid money squabbles today. And likewise, avoid problems with kids and groups. The only way to do this is to be patient and tolerant because someone will annoy you. But this is not just for your sign. Every sign feels tension today dealing with others in different ways.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t make a big deal about things with family members today. And don’t make a big deal about issues with bosses and parents. Why even go there? People are on edge, which means you have to tread carefully and be tactful. Don’t provoke arguments. Be part of the solution, not the problem.