Horoscope for July 20, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This can be a good day at work, especially if you need to get a bigger budget or more material or equipment. Doors will open for you today. It’s an excellent day for work-related travel and working with colleagues and groups. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a fabulous day for a date, especially in the evening. Relations with partners and close friends are warmhearted and mutually generous. You feel romantic, fun-loving and ready to share good times with someone. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with children as well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a feel-good day! You will enjoy your time at work, especially if it involves meetings and dealing with groups. However, this is also an excellent day to entertain at home. You might also want to explore real estate opportunities or ways to redecorate or improve your home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a fun-loving, flirtatious day! Enjoy sports events, parties, social occasions, artistic experiences, playful activities with children and anything to do with sports and vacations. Your abilities to communicate with others are smooth and charming. You can’t go wrong today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is an excellent day for business and commerce for your sign. It’s also a good day to explore real-estate opportunities or ways to improve your home or expand where you live. You might see ways to boost your income. You will also enjoy entertaining at home. It’s a mixed bag of opportunities! Yay me!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a great day to shop for wardrobe goodies. (You will like what you see in the mirror.) Your communication skills are hot, which makes you tops when it comes to sales, marketing, teaching and acting. You feel warmhearted and generous to everyone you meet today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Look for ways to boost your income today because they do exist. Or perhaps you will boost your assets by purchasing something? It might be a major purchase, and even if you buy it yourself, nevertheless, you have increased your assets. (Of course, there’s always the potential debt.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a friendly, popular day! You will enjoy dealing with everyone you meet, especially as the day wears on. (The early morning is challenging.) Enjoy schmoozing with others because people will want to be in your presence. Hang out with creative, talented friends. It’s a great day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel quietly content today. You’re grateful to be living in your skin and being in your world. This is a wonderful thing because appreciation, daily, is one of the best things we can do. It changes our attitude to our world and everyone around us.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Travel for pleasure will delight you today! You will also love to study and have profound discussions about lofty ideas. Whatever you do today will expand your world in a pleasant, beautiful way. Romance with someone who is different might begin. Woot!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to ask to borrow something because you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others, whether they are friends, casual acquaintances or financial institutions. You also look affluent in the eyes of others today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will enjoy interacting with everyone you meet today, especially people who are different. You will love every chance to travel. Even if you don’t travel, the people you meet today will broaden your world. Grab every opportunity to learn something today!