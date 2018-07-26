Moon Alert After 6 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Full Moon (in lunar eclipse) is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might see ways to improve your health today. Alternatively, you might use this same energy to see ways to improve your job or the way things are done where you work. Be gentle in your suggestions because today is a Full Moon, which makes everyone a bit more emotional. (Oops!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today’s Full Moon might make you feel pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career or your reputation. Zooks! You cannot satisfy both. (Today you cannot ignore family. That’s the way it is.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have strong ideas about wanting to entertain at home today or about redecorating where you live. You know what you want and you think it’s a great idea, probably an improvement. However, today’s Full Moon can make you accident-prone or too aggressive. Easy does it. Hmmm?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Financial situations might come to a head today because of the Full Moon. Meanwhile, you will be convincing going after what you want. Your ability to be persuasive will help those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. Oh yeah. Just go for it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. This is why you might feel impatient with partners and close friends and vice versa. But this doesn’t have to be. Perhaps you are too intense on something regarding money, earnings or a possession? Lighten up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You want something strongly today which is why you will go after it. You might want to convince others to agree with your ideas. Or you might want to buy something. (It could be anything.) Be careful about being obsessed because then logic goes out the window. Swoosh!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t jump the gun dealing with friends and groups today. The Full Moon energy can introduce disputes or heightened emotions. Since everyone can feel this, be mellow. Set the tempo for others. Demonstrate grace under pressure. Be elegant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Some tension between family and bosses, and how you can keep both areas happy, might occur today because of the Full Moon energy. Use your charm dealing with friends and groups. You are persuasive today. Be a force for good. Why be less?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a mildly accident-prone day because of the Full Moon energy. Avoid arguments, especially about controversial subjects like politics, religion and race. Meanwhile, an attraction to a boss or someone in a position of authority might be intense. Gasp!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Financial disputes might come to a head today because of the Full Moon energy. They could relate to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt — something. Meanwhile, you have strong wishes to travel or explore opportunities in publishing and the media. What’s your first choice?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. This is why you have to be more patient with dealing with others. It’s not an ordinary day. On the other hand, you have experienced a Full Moon in your sign each year of your life. Come on — what’s new? Get real.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Look for ways to cooperate with co-workers today. Listen to points of view even if you don’t agree initially, because you will find a common base where you can work together. There is always something in common; the smart trick is to find it.