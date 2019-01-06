Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will enjoy a vibrant, lively exchange with a female acquaintance today. This could relate to charitable activities or something to do with your own future goals. Whatever the case, you feel you have a stake in the matter, and this makes it personal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A conversation with a parent, boss or someone in authority will be strong today. And you will make a good impression! People see your intelligence and your energy. In particular, this is a good time to ask for your fair share of something or ask for more because you just might get it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re excited about future travel plans because you love a change of scenery! Explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law today. Your relations with everyone will be smooth in the next few weeks because today Venus moves opposite your sign, which is a good thing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your ambition is aroused and relations with co-workers are positive. Start to look for ways to improve your job (or get a better job). Today is a good day to focus on shared property, debt and taxes. Meanwhile, remember to get more sleep this week because you need it. Zzzzzzz.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because you are emotionally charged with energy today, enjoy a lively exchange with a close friend or partner about politics, religion, travel plans or medicine and the law. It’s Monday and you’re ready to work. (Yeah, yeah and you’re ready to party!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Despite the fact that you’re in play mode this month, today you want to be efficient, effective and productive. Get as much done as possible this week so you can goof off later and have fun, take a vacation or entertain at home — all the good stuff!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Right now you’re focused on home, family and personal matters. This might include home repairs and family discussions. Fortunately, Venus will ensure that you are diplomatic and charming in all these discussions, even though you’re a bit short-tempered with bozos. (Hello?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a fast-paced month, a fast-paced week and a fast-paced day! A discussion with a female family member will be intense but productive. You might take a short trip. You might also shop for something beautiful for yourself or loved ones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The next few weeks are a wonderful window to shop for wardrobe goodies. Take advantage of this because whatever you buy for yourself will please you. Money is a strong focus for you. Respect your moneymaking ideas. Today you are mentally sharp and will be successful talking to anyone about anything. Yada, yada, yada.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You start this week in a powerful way with the sun, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto all in your sign. “Capricorns rule!” Financial discussions will be vigorous because you have strong opinions about something, especially with respect to how it affects home, family and real estate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, giving you the capacity to work alone or with others. Your choice. You will express your feelings openly and sincerely and leave no doubt to others about where you stand. Oh yeah.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a busy, popular week! Someone younger might influence your ideas about future goals. Meanwhile you’re ready to work hard, mostly behind the scenes, to boost your earnings. Even though you are low profile, bosses are impressed with you.