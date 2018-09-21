Moon Alert After 8 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will need more sleep in the next four weeks. Respect your need for this. (Don’t kid yourself.) Meanwhile, relations with partners and romantic interests will be warm and cozy. Keep your pockets open for gifts and goodies from others!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will look for ways to manage your life better during the next several weeks. You want to be efficient, effective and productive. (This is excellent.) Write down your clever ideas. What will your new approach be? Fortunately, partners and friends are supportive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re entering a fun, playful four-week window of time beginning today. Take time to relax. Get away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy the arts, entertaining diversions and playful activities with children. Sports events will appeal as well. Lucky you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s curious, but in the next several weeks, your focus will swing to home, family and your private life. You will welcome every opportunity to cocoon at home and be among familiar surroundings. Fear not because Venus will encourage you to party and schmooze. It’s a balance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) In the next four weeks, your life will accelerate with a jam-packed schedule of writing, reading, short trips, errands and appointments. This means you have to gear up mentally and physically. Get your rest. Eat well. “Ladies, start your engines!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be focused more than usual on money, cash flow and earnings in the next four weeks. In fact, at a subtle level, you will be focused on what it is that you value in life. Generally, we never really think about this. What are your values?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the sun will enter your sign to stay for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year! It will also attract favorable situations and people to you. It’s your turn to trip the light fantastic!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because your birthday is one month away, it means your personal year is coming to an end. Use the next four weeks to plan and strategize what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about. Write down some goals with deadlines. (Deadlines — the litmus test.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks! Because your interaction with others will be mutually beneficial, by all means socialize extensively. Enjoy hanging out with others. Join clubs, groups and organizations. Discuss your future plans with someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this occurs and when it does, it means that you look fabulous in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs (even the police). Yes, you shine! (Obviously you can use this to your advantage. Ya think?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your desire to expand your world is strong in the next four weeks. Therefore, satisfy this exciting urge through traveling, learning something new or taking further schooling. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Do whatever stimulates you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Life will become more intense and passionate in the next four weeks. For some, this is because you are wrapped up in a breathless love affair. However, others will be passionately focused on financial matters related to inheritances, shared property and such. Yup — money and sex.