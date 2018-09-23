Horoscope for Sept. 24, 2018

Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or major decisions until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. The full moon peaks in Aries today at 9:52 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Holy cannoli! Today there’s a full moon in your sign, which happens only once a year. Grab your hat and think for a minute. This full moon will make you excitable and inclined to overreact or shoot from the hip. Don’t be rash. Be cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is the full moon, which means things are inclined to come to a head. For your sign, this full moon occurs in a hidden part of your chart, which means you might be thinking about something a lot — but it’s private. Only you know what your angst is about.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might be at loggerheads with a friend or a member of a group today because your disagreements are now out in the open. Clear as day. Don’t let this harm a friendship. Friendships are important. Meanwhile, be patient with kids.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is the full moon. But please make note that this is the only full moon all year that takes place at the top of your chart. (The very top.) This brings authority figures into the picture. Tip: Do not be too feisty with parents and bosses. Don’t do anything you will later regret. Stay chill. Capisce?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The full moon today is the classic time for arguments about politics, religion, race or anything else that is brewing on the back burner of your mind. Furthermore, it’s the only full moon in Aries all year, and Aries is a sign that likes to fight. Oy! You get the picture. Be cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances or anything that you own jointly with someone might come to a head today. Don’t waste your energy on anything that isn’t worth it. Why would you? Be smart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the only full moon that is opposite your sign all year is taking place. This will probably provoke tension with partners and close friends. Hey, be your charming, diplomatic self. If nothing else, think of your welfare and your own peace of mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today’s full moon might create demands on the job. It might also create problems related to your health or something to do with a pet. This is because every full moon is an opposition between the energy of the sun and the moon. Be aware of this so that you can handle things with grace and skill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The full moon today might stir up romantic problems for you. It can even create tension with sports events or dealing with children. Of course, you have the choice. You can handle these situations with your breezy diplomacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you might be pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and your job. (This is the dichotomy of the full moon.) Take note: You can’t ignore your career and your reputation — not today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Caution: This is an accident-prone day for you, so be careful. Think before you speak or do anything because the full moon energy can encourage knee-jerk reactions to situations. Be mindful and aware.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Financial matters might come to a head today, which is the classic outcome during any full moon. Make sure you have all the facts before you wade in to defend yourself. This full moon encourages arguments. Don’t even go there. Your peace of mind is important.