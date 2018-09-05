Moon Alert After 9:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo .

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. People are a bit testy and impatient. (Not you, of course.) Social plans will be derailed, delayed or changed. Do your best to go with the flow and be gracious.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Do what you can to keep the peace at home today, especially this morning. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur because something unexpected will change your daily routine. Conversations with parents might be aggressive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day. Keep your wits about you. (Don’t leave home without them.) Slow down and take it easy to avoid doing or saying anything you later regret. Guard against impulsive, knee-jerk reactions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a crapshoot today regarding money and finances. Keep your eyes open because you might find money or you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance might arise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the Moon in your sign is at odds with wacky Uranus and opposing fiery Mars. This is why you have to be gracious and patient with others. You like to get good press and you enjoy the company of others. Furthermore, you love to foster good times in the lives of others. Relax!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something going on behind the scenes might surprise you today. You might be doing a slow boil about something — gritting your teeth because you cannot speak up about what annoys you. This will drain your energy and ruin your day. Let it go. You come first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A friend or a member of a group might throw you a curveball today because something will happen that is out of the blue. Alternatively, you might meet a character today, someone who is weird or avant-garde. Think before you speak to avoid disputes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be patient with partners and close friends today because people are unpredictable, which means arguments can easily arise. Do not cross swords with bosses, parents, authority figures or the police because this could quickly turn nasty. No one needs nasty. Relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Allow extra time to your day so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. This is because travel plans might be canceled, detoured or changed in some way. Expect the unexpected. It might also mean you’ll meet someone you least expected to encounter, especially someone from another culture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid arguments about inheritances, insurance and shared property today because people are testy, rebellious and impatient. Make sure you have the right funds for social outings or for children’s expenses because something unexpected could go wrong here.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today fiery Mars is in your sign opposing the Moon, which is at odds with wacky Uranus. This means your dealings with partners and close friends are unpredictable and your home routine might suddenly change. Do your best to stay on top of things before they go haywire so you are in control. Jump on the problem before it bites you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The main thing to keep in mind is not to quarrel with co-workers or bosses because things will go from bad to worse. Stay chill. But do be alert to avoid work-related accidents. You also have to be alert to be proactive and counter anything that suddenly goes off the rails.