Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you have a strong urge to break away from your daily routine and do something different. Could be a minor change or a big change — your call. Travel will appeal; however, you might study or take a mental journey somewhere. Enjoy meeting new friends from foreign countries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today your emotional experiences are more intense than usual. You might encounter people who have different views or feelings about issues than you do. You might desire something that belongs to someone else or wish you had greater control over shared property.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because the moon is opposite your sign today, you will focus on your most personal relationships. If you have a conflict with someone close to you, it will be more emotional. Caution against reacting in a knee-jerk fashion. Take a moment to process things and respond with clarity and courtesy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a good thing you’re a nurturing sign because today you have to put the emotional considerations of others before your own. This doesn’t mean you’re playing the martyr card. It’s just what it is. You will also have a stronger focus on home crafts or home care.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Romance will be emotional today. (This is why you might feel possessive about someone.) You will also feel protective and nurturing toward others because the Moon is always overprotective. You will definitely feel protective about children today — that’s for sure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you have a chance to cocoon at home today, you’ll love it. You need some privacy and a chance to contemplate your navel. You might also see how habits that you have are controlled by your past conditioning. (This is always an eye-opener.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When talking to others, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things. You’ll feel like you’re wasting time if you’re forced to chitchat about superficial stuff. (Talking about the weather used to be superficial — but not anymore!) Oh well, you can’t save the world before bedtime.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might have strong emotional feelings about something that you own or something that someone else owns because money and possessions mean more to you today. You might have to defend yourself where you really have nothing at stake. (Weird but it happens.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel a strong need to belong to others today or to feel a bond with loved ones. Your Spidey sense is heightened, which makes you sensitive to the moods and feelings of others. On another note, your luck is a tiny bit better today. Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today, preferably outdoors because there’s nothing that you like more than a big sky overhead. You might not feel like socializing because you want a chance to breathe freely. Mystical and spiritual disciplines will intrigue you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your contact with your friends is important today. You might see your friends or not but this realization will dawn on you. You will also feel more protective and supportive to a friend than you usually do. This is also a good day to examine your goals in life. What are they?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) For some reason, details about your personal life might be on public display today. For example, you might have a public argument. (Wince.) Or you might use your influence through your job to help someone else. That’s always nice if you can swing it.