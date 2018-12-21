Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 11 a.m. Chicago time. The Full Moon in Cancer peaks at 11:49 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next four weeks, you look good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs, which means you’re entering a month where you can advance your agenda. Ask for what you want. Demand the advantage! It’s all about timing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Grab every chance to travel in the next four weeks because you need a change of scenery. You want to expand your world This is also a lovely time to register for a course, go back to school or do anything to expand your awareness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be more focused on taxes, debt, shared property, insurance and the wealth of others in the next four weeks. Along with this, you will also feel more passionate and intense about practically everything. It’s just what’s happening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next four weeks, the sun will be opposite your sign, which is why you will have an increased focus on close friends and partnerships. Actually, this will give you more objectivity, which will allow you to observe your style of relating in these relationships.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Even though you’re entertaining at home and redecorating your digs, you are now sliding into work mode. In the next four weeks, you want to be efficient and productive. Basically, you want to learn how to manage your life better.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Oh joy! The next four weeks are play city for Virgos! Grab every invitation to party, enjoy sports events, explore romantic flirtations and have fun activities with children. It will be rewarding to express your creative talents.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your focus will swing to home, family and your private life for the next four weeks. You might be more involved with a parent than usual. Even though life is fast-paced and you’re working hard, grab every chance to cocoon at home and catch your breath.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For the next four weeks, the pace of your days will accelerate with a fast-paced schedule. Errands, appointments, short trips plus increased reading, writing and studying are just some of the reasons you are constantly on the go!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will give more thought to money, cash flow, earnings and what you own in the next four weeks. As you think about your assets, at a more subtle level, you will ponder what it is that you really value in life. What matters most to you?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For the next four weeks, the sun is in your sign, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This will be a positive time for you! You will attract important people to you and favorable situations. Since it happens only once a year, use this to your benefit!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Because your birthday is approaching, this means your personal year is coming to a close. Now is the time to look back over your shoulder and ask yourself how well you are doing at the art of living. What changes do you want in your new year? Think about it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because friends and family all want to see you! You are loved! This is an excellent time to join clubs, groups and associations. It’s also an excellent time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with others so that you can get their feedback.