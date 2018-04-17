Moon Alert After 7:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You feel restless today! You’re full of excitable, electric energy, which is why it’s anyone’s guess as to how this day will unfold. Because you feel impulsive and impetuous, be aware and mindful so you can avoid accidents. As challenging as this might be, look before you leap.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something going on behind the scenes or taking place privately in your world (or someone else’s world) will surprise everyone today. It might be a “private” surprise, but it will catch you off guard. Give everything a sober, second thought before you react.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will meet a character today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes or surprises you. Someone might suggest something unusual. Because whatever it is will make you feel free younger. you will go for it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today a parent, boss, VIP or police officer might do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. Be aware of this! The key is not to overreact. Certainly, do not quit your day job. Think twice before you respond because you don’t have control over this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel opportunities might fall in your lap today. If so, you will have to act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. Likewise, planned travel might be suddenly canceled or changed. Either way, you want to do something to broaden your horizons.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Double check banking details and anything to do with shared property, inheritances and insurance because a few surprises might occur in these areas. When it comes to money and shared property, you don’t want to be in the dark. Oh no. Stay tuned so that you are abreast of things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Someone close to you (a partner or friend) might throw you a curveball today. Expect them to say or do something unusual. Inadvertently, this might give you more freedom or it might change the dynamic of the relationship. But then, it’s an illusion that relationships never change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your work day will be interrupted today because of high-tech glitches, computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, mixed-up messages or transportation delays. These are a few examples. It will also signal a breakthrough for some of you. “Eureka!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is an accident-prone day for your kids so if you are a parent, be vigilant! A surprise invitation might come your way today. (Say yes.) Possibly, a planned social event will be canceled. An exciting flirtation might occur. It’s a fast-moving day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your relationship with a parent or family “authority” member will be in for a few surprises today. You might be the surprise or they could be. Either way, the results should be an improvement. It should introduce greater freedom for one of you or both. “I’m outta here!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep your wits about you because this is an accident-prone day for you. However, it’s also the kind of day where you can dream up genius-like ideas out of the blue! Something unexpected will make your daily routine take a detour. Could be exciting!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your finances and your assets today because you might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be lost, stolen or damaged or, conversely, you might find something you lost awhile ago. Unpredictable forces are present today, which means you need to be mindful.