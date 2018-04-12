Horoscope for April 13, 2018

Moon Alert Caution! Avoid shopping or major decisions from 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Holy Space Cadet! Today is sort of mixed up. (See Moon Alert.) No shopping. Spend money only on food, gas and entertainment. This is a dreamy, confusing day. Your efficiency will suffer. But it’s a great day to schmooze with others and have fun. (Play hooky if you can.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will enjoy time spent with a friend today, especially a female acquaintance. Grab a long lunch. Have a confidential conversation in pleasant surroundings. It’s a poor day for important decisions. Kick some ideas around because you’re in a creative frame of mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be careful because this is a poor day for big decisions. Don’t volunteer for anything or make an important commitment. Don’t agree to a deadline. However, it’s wonderful day to relate to others and exchange ideas. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is the perfect day for a vacation or a fun getaway because you want adventure and stimulation! Enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic people. Be aware of the Moon Alert and restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) In most ways, this is a pleasant day. You make a great impression on bosses and VIPs. You’re prepared to work hard. You want to explore new ideas, study and travel. You have an interest in banking details and shared property; however, please note the restrictions of the Moon Alert re: financial decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be cooperative and ready to go more than halfway with others because the Moon is opposite your sign today. Make no commitments because this is a loosey-goosey day due to the Moon Alert. Travel for pleasure. Talk to people from other countries and cultures. It’s a party day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Increased activity and tension at home exist now. Meanwhile, you need more sleep. (Makes sense.) Romantic relations are positive and warm. But on the whole, this is an inefficient day, especially at work. Don’t make high demands on yourself and others. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a wonderful, creative day! It’s a fabulous time for artists, musicians and writers because you can think outside of the box today. However, when it comes to day-to-day business, be careful because the Moon Alert is active all day! Restrict spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Like Scorpio, you will enjoy a creative day because your imagination can run free. You will enjoy working in the arts or musical performances. Watch your spending today. There is a Moon Alert all day, which means spend money only on gas, food and entertainment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have high energy with Mars in your sign. Although your focus is on home and family, today you’re eager to chat to siblings, neighbors and relatives. Enjoy these exchanges but agree to nothing important. See Moon Alert above because it applies to virtually the entire day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful. This is a poor day for financial decisions. (See Moon Alert above.) Short trips and much to-ing and fro-ing will be the order of the day. Excellent day for writers and creative people. This is also a lovely day to entertain at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today is a Moon Alert all day! The best thing to do is to relax and schmooze with others. However, if you are at work, carry on business as usual. Avoid important decisions. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment. Not a good day to sign contracts.