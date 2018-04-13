Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you can channel the wealth and resources of others in a beneficial way for someone else or a group. You will be an effective fundraiser. You might advise someone on how they can best use their wealth and their assets. You want to act for the benefit of others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) At this time, you see how to improve your closest relationships and partnerships. You see that it is who you are and what you say and how you act that sets into motion the dynamics of the relationship itself. In other words, you are more in control than you realized.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might introduce improvements to your health today. You might also introduce improvements to your job that benefit others, perhaps many others. This could relate to introducing diversity in hiring or promotional practices. It might also relate to policies about travel.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might use your influence with artists or the entertainment world to do something that benefits people. You might do some good. In the same vein, whatever you do today might improve your relations with kids or something to do with the kids themselves.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have ideas for making improvements at home. You might also improve family relationships. In some way, this will involve your desire to share with others. You might also gain more power within the family.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your ability to convince others or persuade people to listen to what you say today is quite remarkable. If there is something important you want to impart to others, today is the day to do it! Others will listen to you because you’re in the groove. Try it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might see new ways to earn money today. You will also see ways to spend money to benefit others as well as yourself. This will be rewarding for you psychologically and emotionally and perhaps even financially. Explore what possibilities are available to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because of some wise decisions you are making, you will transform your body, your appearance and your image in the world. And it will be for the better! You might not be perfect in your approach, but you are headed in the right direction and that’s all that counts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your idealism is aroused today. If you can see a way to help others, you will act on it because you want to perpetuate the greatest good for the greatest number. You will do this from behind the scenes. You might also use the media in some way, especially the social media.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You want to benefit others today. You want to use your energy and your influence to help someone, perhaps an individual or perhaps a large group? You should know that you will be effective and capable in trying to do this, so by all means go for it. Expect success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Whatever you do today will enhance your reputation in a wonderful way. You might not do it for this reason; in fact, what you do might be intended to help others. But the result will be that you are admired, which is as it should be.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might gain further knowledge through academia, meditation, yoga practice or some discipline so that the result is you are in a position to benefit others. You might do this through publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Or you might do it by word-of-mouth through traveling.