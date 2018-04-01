Horoscope for April 2, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Let’s face it — relations with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police are challenging today. You will have to bite your tongue. Alternatively, if you let loose what you’re thinking, you might regret it. Don’t do or say anything that you wish you could take back. Cool your jets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects today. Arguments about religion, race and politics will become heated and angry. People are fixed in their point of view and cannot be reasoned out of something they were never reasoned into in the first place. Often we inherit our beliefs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Arguments about shared property, inheritances, wills, estates, insurance and debt might occur today. People will dig in their heels (including you). This is a poor day for important discussions in these areas because you will accomplish very little. Wait until the end of the week.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Tread carefully when dealing with partners and close friends today because who wants an argument? Anger will certainly ruin your day and someone else’s as well because anger has only one purpose: to make everyone miserable. Instead, consider today an opportunity to practice patience.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might do a slow boil about something at work today. You’re not happy but you feel you can’t express your displeasure out loud so you’re just simmering silently. The worst! On the other hand, if you open your mouth, you might regret it later. And that’s even worse than the worst! Oy vey.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents must be patient with kids today. (Challenging, I know.) Hissy fits and meltdowns are maddening. Do what you can to take the high road and fake being the adult. Romance might also be in the toilet today. Just be patient. Do nothing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You need harmony at home. You like to be surrounded by harmony in terms of beauty, color, sound and pleasant relationships. Today domestic disharmony is likely. People are argumentative, which can tie your stomach in a knot. Total bummer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People are verbally aggressive today and in your face. And frankly, you might be verbally aggressive with others as well, especially with siblings, relatives and daily contacts. There is no upside to angry arguments. They destroy everyone’s peace of mind and happiness. Be patient and understanding.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Money quarrels might send you around the bend today. You have your point of view, someone else has their point of view. Or you might be upset by the expense of something or that horrible moment, “Where has all the money gone?” Just cope as best you can and be gracious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today Mars and Saturn are lined up in your sign, which creates a frustrating, irritating day. Do not launch anything daring or risky today. Hold back. Don’t react if someone “gets your goat.” Instead, use this energy to work hard, especially physical work. “Hut, 2, 3, 4!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful. Stay away from crime-ridden neighborhoods. Stay away from anything that is potentially dangerous — even an underground parking lot. Malevolent energy is potentially there today. Let your Spidey sense guide you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with friends and members of groups are discouraging. You feel annoyed but you can’t say anything. (But oh my, they are annoying!) We all have days like this. Fortunately, not years. “Too often we pray to have patience but we want it right NOW.” — R.H. Hales