Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Because your focus is on money, earnings and financial deals, be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert above. Do not initiate anything important during that time if you want it to be successful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) With both the Sun and Venus in your sign, you’re sociable! People are attracted to you in part because they admire you, but also because you are gracious and charming right now. (Venus can do this.) Make travel plans after the Moon Alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Research or work behind the scenes will go well today because this is where you will focus. Disputes about shared property, taxes, insurance and inheritances are frustrating. Do your homework because in these areas, information is power.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a strong time to think of your goals for the future. Why not bounce your ideas off someone to get their feedback? Thinking in isolation can limit you. Sometimes you need a third party to shed more light on things. It doesn’t hurt to try, does it?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) After the Moon Alert is over (see above) this is an excellent day to ask for permission or approval from bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. They will be amenable to you. Someone might ask for your creative advice about something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Travel for pleasure is a top priority now because several planets in different ways all urge you to have fun, seek adventure and explore new territory. Even if you can’t get away, you can be a tourist in your own city. Go for baroque!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a timely day to stay on top of finances, especially anything to do with banking, debt, taxes, inheritances and shared property. Things favor you now in these areas. Be on top of all this so you can benefit yourself. You snooze, you lose.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) We are often in a brain fog about our closest relationships. But at times, we actually see how we choose to relate and how we might improve a relationship, or at least reduce the flak. Today you have insights into how your relationships work. Great! Learn something!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Sharpen your awareness because you can see ways to improve your health today. And likewise, you can see ways to improve your job or your daily tasks. Why wouldn’t you do this? It will only improve and enhance your life and make things easier for you as well. Get on it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Life can be a vacation now if you play your cards right. You have the energy, drive and a desire to have a good time as well as explore romantic possibilities and social escapes. Let yourself enjoy good times! It’s Friday! Live it up!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It will please you to explore decorating ideas at home and make where you live look more attractive and feel more comfortable. You might also want to buy something special for a family member. Keep your eyes open for real estate opportunities as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Life is pleasant now because Venus is coloring how you look at your daily world. (Would that it were always this attractive.) Actually, it is — it depends on the “glasses” you choose to wear. Right? “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” (Wayne Dyer.)