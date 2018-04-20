Horoscope for April 21, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully at home today because you might lose it. It will be brief, so curb your temper because a little later, something good will happen. Someone might give you a gift, money or help for your family. Yes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a mixed bag with a range of emotions from confusion, to sentimentality, to anger and finally to gratitude! (Go figure.) Therefore, don’t get hung up on anything. Remind yourself that everything will turn out well by the end of the day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Money issues or something to do with a possession you own might create problems today. You might be unsure of something. You might also fight with someone about a disputed item or money. But soon, you will see ways to boost your income! Ha!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. You will feel this when dealing with a partner or close friend. You might feel annoyed with them. Move beyond this because by the end of the day, you are laughing! Trust me.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you are focused on private matters. In your efforts to take care of something, you might be annoyed with someone or feel blocked. Don’t let this take the wind out of your sails because by the end of the day, you’re happy. (Merlot anyone?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your involvement with a female friend will be up and down today. There might be some confusion. There might be some anger. And yet, by the end of the day, everyone feels positive and satisfied with how things are turning out. (Keep this positive ending in mind today.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with parents and bosses today, especially because you will feel at odds with someone at some point. Be reassured that this is a brief flare-up. Later in the day, your connection with a boss or parent will financially benefit you. (Good to know.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You want to do something different today, preferably travel. Basically, you want to “get away from all this.” Note: Do avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race because you could get into a fight. Your desired escape will arrive by the end of the day. Yay!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will focus on shared property, taxes, debt or something that you own jointly with others today. Or perhaps something someone owes you? Expect resistance or obstacles at some point. Maybe an argument. But in the end, for some reason, you’ll be laughing. (Whew!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. In other words, you have to be accommodating and ready to compromise. But at some point, you won’t like it. However, if you get past this, later, you share good feelings with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something to do with your health or your job might irritate you today. You might have a little dustup with a co-worker. Fortunately, this is brief, because eventually good feelings will prevail. Everyone comes out a winner.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be patient with children today. Likewise, be patient with a romantic partner because there will be some skirmishes or conflict at some point. But these tensions are short-lived, and by the end of the day, there will be smiles all around. Yay!