Moon Alert Caution! Avoid shopping after 11 a.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a pleasurable day! Enjoy talking to others. Do anything that expands your experience of the world. But heed the warning of the Moon Alert, especially if dividing something or discussing an inheritance. Don’t bet the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a great day to schmooze with others. Make plans for a long lunch. Meet a friend for coffee or a drink after work. Socialize with others, especially partners and close friends, so you can enjoy life and broaden your horizons! Check the Moon Alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Work will be enjoyable today; however, you will want to play more than work. Oh well, we all have days like this. Work-related travel will appeal. Be careful about spending money and making important decisions. Check the Moon Alert above.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a fantastic, creative day for you! If you work in the arts or on a creative project, you will be productive and full of original ideas. This is also a great day to party and enjoy the company of others. You will also enjoy sports and playful times with children. See Moon Alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Enjoy entertaining at home today. Invite the gang over for good food, drink, laughter and good times! Whatever you do will be a bit over the top, but everyone will enjoy themselves. See the Moon Alert. Avoid purchases and real estate decisions today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are upbeat and positive today. You’re happy to see others, and they are happy to see your face as well. Your communications are upbeat and positive, which makes you powerful in acting, teaching and writing as well as sales and marketing. Nevertheless, check the Moon Alert for your own good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) In one way, it might be possible to increase your income or explore your financial options. However, this is a poor day for major purchases and important financial decisions. Just do your homework. Cultivate important contacts. Do not shop during the Moon Alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter! This makes you feel warmhearted and generous to everyone. You want to have a good time and you want others to share in your good fortune. However, watch the Moon Alert and make no important decisions during this time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings today. Peace and quiet will appeal because you long for a chance to explore your spiritual side. Life feels good. You will find it rewarding if you can help someone who is less fortunate. (Check Moon Alert.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your interactions with friends and members of groups will be upbeat and positive today. You might hang out with people from another culture or a different country. You feel warm, gregarious and eager to share. Nevertheless, check the Moon Alert to avoid doing something you might regret.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Others admire you today. You appear successful, affluent and worldly. Of course you enjoy this great press — who wouldn’t?) If pressed for an important decision or a commitment, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert today. Just smile and give everyone the Royal Wave.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will adore a chance to travel today so that you can expand your horizons because you’re keen to learn more about life and the world around you. You want to meet people from different backgrounds because you’re hungry to expand your knowledge. Do it.